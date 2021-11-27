Skip to main content
    November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Grambling State at Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In an under-the-radar college football matchup Sunday, Grambling State will travel to take on Southern.
    The 2021 college football season is winding down, and teams are vying for postseason positioning. This week, there are quite a few big matchups around the nation, but there are also some games flying under the radar. One of those matchups will feature Grambling State hitting the road to take on Southern.

    How to Watch Grambling State vs. Southern Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    Live stream the Grambling State vs. Southern game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Grambling State comes into this matchup needing a win to end its regular season on a positive note. It has gone just 3-7 this season ahead of this game. It has been a rough year, but Grambling State can go out with a nice win if it can knock off Southern.

    On the other side of the field, Southern will be looking to improve upon its current 4-6 record. The Jaguars have not had the season they were hoping for either, but beating Grambling State would be a nice way to finish. As they look to build up their program, the Jaguars could use a positive this week.

    These two teams are fairly evenly matched and are both hungry for a win.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Grambling State at Southern

    TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
    Time
    5:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
