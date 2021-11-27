Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Southern Jaguars (4-6, 0-0 SWAC) meet a fellow SWAC opponent when they visit the Grambling Tigers (3-7, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grambling vs. Southern

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: Caesars Superdome

Betting Information for Southern vs. Grambling

Favorite Spread Total Southern -4.5 47.5

Southern and Grambling Stats

The Jaguars score 26.4 points per game, comparable to the 27.8 per contest the Tigers allow.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over four times this season, two more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (2).

The Tigers have averaged 15.0 fewer points per game (16.0) than the Jaguars have allowed (31.0).

The Tigers have turned the ball over one more time (2 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (1) this season.

Southern Players to Watch

Glendon McDowell leads Southern with 1,378 passing yards (137.8 ypg) on 128-of-204 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 129 rushing yards (12.9 ypg) on 61 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Kobe Dillon, has carried the ball 80 times for 638 yards (63.8 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Devon Benn has rushed for 501 yards (50.1 per game) on 107 carries with four touchdowns.

Marquis McClain's 407 receiving yards (40.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 28 receptions and four touchdowns.

Jamar Washington has collected 271 receiving yards (27.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 32 passes this year.

Ethan Howard has hauled in 26 receptions for 271 yards (27.1 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Grambling Players to Watch

Noah Bodden has 452 passing yards (45.2 ypg) to lead Grambling, completing 45.1% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, CJ Russell, has carried the ball 88 times for 324 yards (32.4 per game) this year.

This season Darqueze Brutton has racked up 231 yards (23.1 per game) on 78 carries.

Greg White's 389 receiving yards (38.9 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 29 receptions and two touchdowns.

Kobe has put up a 219-yard season so far (21.9 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 22 passes.

Dorrell James' nine catches are good enough for 97 yards (9.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

