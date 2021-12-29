Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch Guaranteed Rate Bowl: West Virginia vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    West Virginia and Minnesota both go for their third straight win Thursday night when they play in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
    West Virginia heads to Phoenix winners of two straight after it beat Texas and Kansas to finish the season 6-6. The Mountaineers needed to win the last two games just to become bowl eligible and they came up with the big wins.

    How to Watch Guaranteed Rate Bowl: West Virginia vs. Minnesota Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream Guaranteed Rate Bowl: West Virginia vs. Minnesota on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    West Virginia started the year just 2-4, but won four of its last six to earn a berth into the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. 

    It has been an up and down year for the Mountaineers, but Thursday they will look to win their second straight bowl game after they beat Army last year in the Liberty Bowl.

    Minnesota will look to keep that from happening as it heads to Phoenix coming off a huge win against rival Wisconsin to end the regular season.

    The win was the second straight for the Golden Gophers and helped them finish 8-4. They tied for the Big Ten West, but due to tiebreakers lost out on a berth into the Big Ten Championship game to Iowa.

    It was still great season for the Gophers and one they hope they can finish with their fifth straight bowl win.

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    Guaranteed Rate Bowl: West Virginia vs. Minnesota

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:15
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    How to Watch Guaranteed Rate Bowl: West Virginia vs. Minnesota

