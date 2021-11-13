Hampton vs. Campbell: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Hampton Pirates vs. Campbell Fighting Camels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Campbell Fighting Camels (3-6, 0-0 Big South) will square off against a familiar opponent as they host the Hampton Pirates (4-5, 0-0 Big South) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Barker-Lane Stadium, in a Big South showdown. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Campbell vs. Hampton
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: Barker-Lane Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Campbell and Hampton Stats
- The Fighting Camels rack up 5.2 fewer points per game (27.1) than the Pirates allow (32.3).
- The Fighting Camels have zero giveaways this season, while the Pirates have zero takeaways .
- The Pirates' average points scored this season (28.1) and the Fighting Camels' average points allowed (30.3) are within 2.2 points.
- This season the Pirates have turned the ball over zero times, while the Fighting Camels have forced 0 turnovers.
Campbell Players to Watch
- Wiley Hartley leads Campbell with 1,602 passing yards (178.0 ypg) on 126-of-207 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.
- Bryant Barr has carried the ball 65 times for a team-high 324 yards (36.0 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
- This season Michael Jamerson has rushed for 252 yards (28.0 per game) on 68 carries with two touchdowns.
- Caleb Snead's 964 receiving yards (107.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 63 receptions with 10 touchdowns.
- Julian Hill has caught 28 passes for 288 yards (32.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Jalen Kelsey's 14 receptions have netted him 246 yards (27.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Hampton Players to Watch
- Jett Duffey leads Hampton with 1,774 passing yards (197.1 ypg) on 126-of-219 passing with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He also has 262 rushing yards (29.1 ypg) on 73 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
- The team's top rusher, Elijah Burris, has carried the ball 107 times for 525 yards (58.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
- Jadakis Bonds' 613 receiving yards (68.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 42 receptions and five touchdowns.
- Romon Copeland has recorded 398 receiving yards (44.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 14 passes this year.
- KeyRon Catlett's 24 grabs have netted him 223 yards (24.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Campbell Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Kennesaw State
L 30-7
Home
10/30/2021
Charleston Southern
L 27-14
Away
11/6/2021
James Madison
L 51-14
Away
11/13/2021
Hampton
-
Home
11/20/2021
Robert Morris
-
Away
Hampton Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
N.C. A&T
W 30-9
Home
10/30/2021
Robert Morris
L 38-35
Away
11/6/2021
Gardner-Webb
W 27-21
Home
11/13/2021
Campbell
-
Away
11/20/2021
North Alabama
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)