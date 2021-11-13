Hampton vs. Campbell: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football

The Campbell Fighting Camels (3-6, 0-0 Big South) will square off against a familiar opponent as they host the Hampton Pirates (4-5, 0-0 Big South) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Barker-Lane Stadium, in a Big South showdown. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Campbell vs. Hampton

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: Barker-Lane Stadium

Campbell and Hampton Stats

The Fighting Camels rack up 5.2 fewer points per game (27.1) than the Pirates allow (32.3).

The Fighting Camels have zero giveaways this season, while the Pirates have zero takeaways .

The Pirates' average points scored this season (28.1) and the Fighting Camels' average points allowed (30.3) are within 2.2 points.

This season the Pirates have turned the ball over zero times, while the Fighting Camels have forced 0 turnovers.

Campbell Players to Watch

Wiley Hartley leads Campbell with 1,602 passing yards (178.0 ypg) on 126-of-207 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Bryant Barr has carried the ball 65 times for a team-high 324 yards (36.0 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Michael Jamerson has rushed for 252 yards (28.0 per game) on 68 carries with two touchdowns.

Caleb Snead's 964 receiving yards (107.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 63 receptions with 10 touchdowns.

Julian Hill has caught 28 passes for 288 yards (32.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jalen Kelsey's 14 receptions have netted him 246 yards (27.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Hampton Players to Watch

Jett Duffey leads Hampton with 1,774 passing yards (197.1 ypg) on 126-of-219 passing with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He also has 262 rushing yards (29.1 ypg) on 73 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Elijah Burris, has carried the ball 107 times for 525 yards (58.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

Jadakis Bonds' 613 receiving yards (68.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 42 receptions and five touchdowns.

Romon Copeland has recorded 398 receiving yards (44.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 14 passes this year.

KeyRon Catlett's 24 grabs have netted him 223 yards (24.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Campbell Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Kennesaw State L 30-7 Home 10/30/2021 Charleston Southern L 27-14 Away 11/6/2021 James Madison L 51-14 Away 11/13/2021 Hampton - Home 11/20/2021 Robert Morris - Away

Hampton Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 N.C. A&T W 30-9 Home 10/30/2021 Robert Morris L 38-35 Away 11/6/2021 Gardner-Webb W 27-21 Home 11/13/2021 Campbell - Away 11/20/2021 North Alabama - Home

