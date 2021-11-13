Campbell looks to snap its four-game losing streak when it hosts Hampton on Saturday afternoon.

It has been a tough last four games for Campbell. After winning three straight the Fighting Camels have lost four in a row.

How to Watch Hampton at Campbell Today:

Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WCBD-Charleston, SC)

The losing streak has dropped Campbell to 3-6 overall and 2-3 in the Big South Conference.

Campbell struggled last week when it was steamrolled by James Madison 51-14. After the Camels tied the game at seven in the first quarter, they gave up 30 straight points that let the Dukes put the game away.

It was one of Campbell's worst losses of the year.

Hampton heads to Campbell having won two of its last three games, including a 27-21 overtime win over Gardner Webb last week.

Pirate running back Keyondre White ran one in from 25 yards out on their first play in overtime to give Hampton the win.

The win improved their overall record to 4-5 and their Big South record to 2-3.

Saturday, the Pirates will look to get the road win and get back to .500 for the first time since the fourth game of the year.

