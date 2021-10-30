Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Harvard Crimson vs. Dartmouth Big Green: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Harvard Crimson (5-1, 0-0 Ivy League) will clash with a fellow Ivy League squad when they welcome in the Dartmouth Big Green (5-1, 0-0 Ivy League) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Harvard Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Harvard vs. Dartmouth

    Harvard and Dartmouth Stats

    • The Crimson score 19.3 more points per game (33.5) than the Big Green allow (14.2).
    • This year, the Crimson have turned the ball over zero times, while the Big Green have forced zero.
    • The Big Green, on average, score 15.3 more points (27.0) than the Crimson allow (11.7).
    • The Big Green have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Crimson.

    Harvard Players to Watch

    • Charlie Dean has thrown for 604 yards (100.7 ypg) to lead Harvard, completing 54.7% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Aaron Shampklin, has carried the ball 85 times for 508 yards (84.7 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Aidan Borguet has taken 77 carries for 425 yards (70.8 per game) and five touchdowns.
    • Kym Wimberly's team-leading 250 receiving yards (41.7 yards per game) have come on 20 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • B.J. Watson has recorded 140 receiving yards (23.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 19 passes this year.
    • Kaedyn Odermann's 10 receptions have turned into 126 yards (21.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Dartmouth Players to Watch

    • Derek Kyler has thrown for 1,152 yards (192.0 ypg) to lead Dartmouth, completing 67.3% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and one interception this season.
    • Nick Howard's team-high 505 rushing yards (84.2 per game) have come on 75 carries, with nine touchdowns this year.
    • This season Zack Bair has rushed for 359 yards (59.8 per game) on 56 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 12 passes for 126 yards (21.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Paxton Scott's 361 receiving yards (60.2 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 33 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Jamal Cooney has reeled in 15 passes for 206 yards (34.3 yards per game) this year.
    • Isaac Boston's 17 grabs this season have resulted in 160 yards (26.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Dartmouth at Harvard

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
