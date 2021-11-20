Oct 16, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Yale Bulldogs quarterback Nolan Grooms (12) runs with the ball with Connecticut Huskies linebacker Ian Swenson (6) in pursuit during the second half at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Harvard Crimson (7-2, 0-0 Ivy League) hit the road for an Ivy League clash against the Yale Bulldogs (5-4, 0-0 Ivy League) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Yale Bowl. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Yale vs. Harvard

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Yale Bowl

Harvard and Yale Stats

This year, the Crimson score 8.5 more points per game (32.2) than the Bulldogs give up (23.7).

This year, the Crimson have turned the ball over zero times, while the Bulldogs have forced zero.

The Bulldogs have averaged 16.7 more points this year (29.8) than the Crimson have allowed (13.1).

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over four times this season, four more turnovers than the Crimson have forced (0).

Harvard Players to Watch

Charlie Dean has thrown for 604 yards (67.1 ypg) to lead Harvard, completing 54.7% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

Aaron Shampklin has carried the ball 137 times for a team-high 775 yards (86.1 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year.

This season Aidan Borguet has piled up 106 carries for 559 yards (62.1 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Kym Wimberly's team-leading 393 receiving yards (43.7 yards per game) have come on 33 receptions with three touchdowns.

B.J. Watson has caught 30 passes for 280 yards (31.1 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Haven Montefalco's 12 grabs have netted him 147 yards (16.3 ypg).

Yale Players to Watch

Nolan Grooms has been a dual threat to lead Yale in both passing and rushing. He has 1,307 passing yards (145.2 ypg), completing 55.2% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 379 yards (42.1 ypg) on 90 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

This season Spencer Alston has piled up 77 carries for 367 yards (40.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Melvin Rouse II's 531 receiving yards (59.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 45 receptions and two touchdowns.

Mason Tipton has totaled 509 receiving yards (56.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes this year.

Darrion Carrington's 14 catches have netted him 227 yards (25.2 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Harvard Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Dartmouth L 20-17 Home 11/6/2021 Columbia W 49-21 Away 11/13/2021 Pennsylvania W 23-7 Home 11/20/2021 Yale - Away

Yale Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Columbia W 37-30 Home 11/6/2021 Brown W 63-38 Away 11/13/2021 Princeton L 35-20 Away 11/20/2021 Harvard - Home

