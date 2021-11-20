Publish date:
How to Watch Harvard Crimson vs. Yale Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Harvard Crimson (7-2, 0-0 Ivy League) hit the road for an Ivy League clash against the Yale Bulldogs (5-4, 0-0 Ivy League) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Yale Bowl. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Yale vs. Harvard
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Yale Bowl
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Harvard and Yale Stats
- This year, the Crimson score 8.5 more points per game (32.2) than the Bulldogs give up (23.7).
- This year, the Crimson have turned the ball over zero times, while the Bulldogs have forced zero.
- The Bulldogs have averaged 16.7 more points this year (29.8) than the Crimson have allowed (13.1).
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over four times this season, four more turnovers than the Crimson have forced (0).
Harvard Players to Watch
- Charlie Dean has thrown for 604 yards (67.1 ypg) to lead Harvard, completing 54.7% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
- Aaron Shampklin has carried the ball 137 times for a team-high 775 yards (86.1 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year.
- This season Aidan Borguet has piled up 106 carries for 559 yards (62.1 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- Kym Wimberly's team-leading 393 receiving yards (43.7 yards per game) have come on 33 receptions with three touchdowns.
- B.J. Watson has caught 30 passes for 280 yards (31.1 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Haven Montefalco's 12 grabs have netted him 147 yards (16.3 ypg).
Yale Players to Watch
- Nolan Grooms has been a dual threat to lead Yale in both passing and rushing. He has 1,307 passing yards (145.2 ypg), completing 55.2% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 379 yards (42.1 ypg) on 90 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- This season Spencer Alston has piled up 77 carries for 367 yards (40.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- Melvin Rouse II's 531 receiving yards (59.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 45 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Mason Tipton has totaled 509 receiving yards (56.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes this year.
- Darrion Carrington's 14 catches have netted him 227 yards (25.2 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Harvard Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Dartmouth
L 20-17
Home
11/6/2021
Columbia
W 49-21
Away
11/13/2021
Pennsylvania
W 23-7
Home
11/20/2021
Yale
-
Away
Yale Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Columbia
W 37-30
Home
11/6/2021
Brown
W 63-38
Away
11/13/2021
Princeton
L 35-20
Away
11/20/2021
Harvard
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
20
2021
Harvard at Yale
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)