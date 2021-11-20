Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Harvard Crimson vs. Yale Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 16, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Yale Bulldogs quarterback Nolan Grooms (12) runs with the ball with Connecticut Huskies linebacker Ian Swenson (6) in pursuit during the second half at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 16, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Yale Bulldogs quarterback Nolan Grooms (12) runs with the ball with Connecticut Huskies linebacker Ian Swenson (6) in pursuit during the second half at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

    The Harvard Crimson (7-2, 0-0 Ivy League) hit the road for an Ivy League clash against the Yale Bulldogs (5-4, 0-0 Ivy League) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Yale Bowl. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Yale vs. Harvard

    Harvard and Yale Stats

    • This year, the Crimson score 8.5 more points per game (32.2) than the Bulldogs give up (23.7).
    • This year, the Crimson have turned the ball over zero times, while the Bulldogs have forced zero.
    • The Bulldogs have averaged 16.7 more points this year (29.8) than the Crimson have allowed (13.1).
    • The Bulldogs have turned the ball over four times this season, four more turnovers than the Crimson have forced (0).

    Harvard Players to Watch

    • Charlie Dean has thrown for 604 yards (67.1 ypg) to lead Harvard, completing 54.7% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
    • Aaron Shampklin has carried the ball 137 times for a team-high 775 yards (86.1 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Aidan Borguet has piled up 106 carries for 559 yards (62.1 per game) and seven touchdowns.
    • Kym Wimberly's team-leading 393 receiving yards (43.7 yards per game) have come on 33 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • B.J. Watson has caught 30 passes for 280 yards (31.1 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Haven Montefalco's 12 grabs have netted him 147 yards (16.3 ypg).

    Yale Players to Watch

    • Nolan Grooms has been a dual threat to lead Yale in both passing and rushing. He has 1,307 passing yards (145.2 ypg), completing 55.2% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 379 yards (42.1 ypg) on 90 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • This season Spencer Alston has piled up 77 carries for 367 yards (40.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.
    • Melvin Rouse II's 531 receiving yards (59.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 45 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Mason Tipton has totaled 509 receiving yards (56.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes this year.
    • Darrion Carrington's 14 catches have netted him 227 yards (25.2 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Harvard Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Dartmouth

    L 20-17

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Columbia

    W 49-21

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Pennsylvania

    W 23-7

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Yale

    -

    Away

    Yale Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Columbia

    W 37-30

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Brown

    W 63-38

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Princeton

    L 35-20

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Harvard

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Harvard at Yale

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    nwsl chicago red stars
    NWSL

    How to Watch NWSL Championship Final: Washington Spirit vs Chicago Red Stars

    4 minutes ago
    uconn men basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Binghamton at Connecticut in Men's College Basketball

    4 minutes ago
    Georgia fans make nose while Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) gets set to make a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Kentucky and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. News Joshua L Jones
    College Football

    How to Watch Lafayette at Lehigh

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_13326934
    College Football

    How to Watch Florida Atlantic University at Western Kentucky

    4 minutes ago
    harvard yale football
    College Football

    How to Watch Harvard at Yale

    4 minutes ago
    dartmouth football
    College Football

    How to Watch Dartmouth at Brown

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17157266
    College Football

    How to Watch Massachusetts at Army

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17156802
    College Football

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Iowa State

    4 minutes ago
    michigan state football
    College Football

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Ohio State

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy