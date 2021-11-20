How to Watch Harvard at Yale

Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Harvard Crimson at Yale Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Yale looks to win its second straight game against Harvard when the two rivals battle in their annual game on Saturday in this Ivy League college football showdown.
    In one of the oldest and best college football rivalries in America, Harvard and Yale will take the field on Saturday battling for second place in the Ivy League.

    Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U (G)

    Live stream the Harvard at Yale game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Harvard and Yale both come in 4-2 in the conference and the winner will, at worst, finish in second place.

    With a little help, the winner could end up with a share of the Ivy League title, but they need both Dartmouth and Princeton to lose for that to happen.

    Yale won the last time these two teams played in 2019 in a crazy 50-43 two overtime game. It was the Bulldogs' third win in the last four meetings between the old rivals. The run by the Bulldogs snapped a nine-game winning streak by the Crimson in the series.

    Saturday, Harvard will look to win its third straight game overall and get back at Yale for the tough loss last year.

    Be sure to tune in to see how the final Ivy League standings shake out.

