Hawaii vs. Memphis: Hawaii Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/24/2021

The Memphis Tigers and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors play in the Hawaii Bowl on Friday, December 24, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawaii vs. Memphis

Game Day: Friday, December 24, 2021

Friday, December 24, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Betting Information for Memphis vs. Hawaii

Favorite Spread Total Memphis -9.5 55.5

Memphis and Hawaii Stats

The Tigers put up just 1.3 fewer points per game (30.1) than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (31.4).

The Tigers have 19 giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 27 takeaways .

The Rainbow Warriors' average points scored this season (28.8) and the Tigers' points allowed (29.3) are within 0.5 points of each other.

This season the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 28 times, 13 more than the Tigers' takeaways (15).

Memphis Players to Watch

Seth Henigan leads Memphis with 3,322 passing yards (276.8 ypg) on 235-of-393 passing with 25 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. He also adds 138 rushing yards (11.5 ypg) on 80 carries.

The team's top rusher, Brandon Thomas, has carried the ball 116 times for 669 yards (55.8 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.

This season Rodrigues Clark has collected 387 yards (32.3 per game) on 79 carries with four touchdowns.

Calvin Austin III's 1,149 receiving yards (95.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 74 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Sean Dykes has recorded 657 receiving yards (54.8 yards per game) and seven touchdowns, hauling in 48 passes this year.

Javon Ivory has hauled in 29 grabs for 413 yards (34.4 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Hawaii Players to Watch

Chevan Cordeiro has thrown for 2,793 yards (214.8 ypg) to lead Hawaii, completing 55.2% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season. He's also run for 342 yards (26.3 ypg) on 116 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Dedrick Parson, has carried the ball 117 times for 618 yards (47.5 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He's also caught 28 passes for 279 yards (21.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Nick Mardner's team-leading 913 receiving yards (70.2 yards per game) have come on 46 receptions with five touchdowns.

Calvin Turner Jr. has put together an 876-yard season so far (67.4 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 73 passes.

Jared Smart's 26 receptions are good enough for 414 yards (31.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

