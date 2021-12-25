Hawaii vs. Memphis: Hawaii Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/24/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. Memphis Tigers: Hawaii Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Memphis Tigers running back Rodrigues Clark (2) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Sean Dykes (5) during their game against the ECU Pirates at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Jrca5132

    The Memphis Tigers and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors play in the Hawaii Bowl on Friday, December 24, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hawaii vs. Memphis

    • Game Day: Friday, December 24, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Memphis vs. Hawaii

    Memphis vs Hawaii Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Memphis

    -9.5

    55.5

    Memphis and Hawaii Stats

    • The Tigers put up just 1.3 fewer points per game (30.1) than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (31.4).
    • The Tigers have 19 giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 27 takeaways .
    • The Rainbow Warriors' average points scored this season (28.8) and the Tigers' points allowed (29.3) are within 0.5 points of each other.
    • This season the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 28 times, 13 more than the Tigers' takeaways (15).

    Memphis Players to Watch

    • Seth Henigan leads Memphis with 3,322 passing yards (276.8 ypg) on 235-of-393 passing with 25 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. He also adds 138 rushing yards (11.5 ypg) on 80 carries.
    • The team's top rusher, Brandon Thomas, has carried the ball 116 times for 669 yards (55.8 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
    • This season Rodrigues Clark has collected 387 yards (32.3 per game) on 79 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Calvin Austin III's 1,149 receiving yards (95.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 74 receptions and eight touchdowns.
    • Sean Dykes has recorded 657 receiving yards (54.8 yards per game) and seven touchdowns, hauling in 48 passes this year.
    • Javon Ivory has hauled in 29 grabs for 413 yards (34.4 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

    Hawaii Players to Watch

    • Chevan Cordeiro has thrown for 2,793 yards (214.8 ypg) to lead Hawaii, completing 55.2% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season. He's also run for 342 yards (26.3 ypg) on 116 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Dedrick Parson, has carried the ball 117 times for 618 yards (47.5 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He's also caught 28 passes for 279 yards (21.5 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Nick Mardner's team-leading 913 receiving yards (70.2 yards per game) have come on 46 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Calvin Turner Jr. has put together an 876-yard season so far (67.4 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 73 passes.
    • Jared Smart's 26 receptions are good enough for 414 yards (31.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    December
    24
    2021

    Easypost Hawaii Bowl: Memphis vs. Hawaii

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Memphis Tigers running back Rodrigues Clark (2) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Sean Dykes (5) during their game against the ECU Pirates at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Jrca5132
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
