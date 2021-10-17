    • October 18, 2021
    How to Watch Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. Nevada Wolf Pack: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Aug 28, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Isaiah Newcombe (31) tackles Hawaii Rainbow Warriors running back Calvin Turner Jr. (7) in the second quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Nevada Wolf Pack (4-1, 0-0 MWC) have home advantage in a MWC clash versus the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-3, 0-0 MWC) at Mackay Stadium on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nevada vs. Hawaii

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Mackay Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Nevada and Hawaii Stats

    • The Wolf Pack score 5.8 more points per game (36.8) than the Rainbow Warriors give up (31.0).
    • The Wolf Pack have three giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 16 takeaways .
    • The Rainbow Warriors have scored 27.8 points per game this season, 3.0 more than the Wolf Pack have given up.
    • The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Wolf Pack have forced (7).

    Nevada Players to Watch

    • Carson Strong leads Nevada with 1,595 passing yards (319.0 ypg) on 133-of-192 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
    • Toa Taua's team-high 307 rushing yards (61.4 per game) have come on 44 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 91 yards (18.2 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Devonte Lee has rushed for 133 yards (26.6 per game) on 40 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Romeo Doubs' 304 receiving yards (60.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Melquan Stovall has grabbed 21 passes for 294 yards (58.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Justin Lockhart's 16 receptions have netted him 235 yards (47.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Hawaii Players to Watch

    • Chevan Cordeiro has thrown for 1,410 yards (235.0 ypg) to lead Hawaii, completing 54.6% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 195 rushing yards (32.5 ypg) on 59 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • Dae Dae Hunter has carried the ball 70 times for a team-high 384 yards (64.0 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 143 yards (23.8 per game).
    • This season Dedrick Parson has piled up 203 yards (33.8 per game) on 35 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Nick Mardner's 492 receiving yards (82.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Calvin Turner Jr. has collected 401 receiving yards (66.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 31 passes this year.
    • Jared Smart's 10 grabs have netted him 189 yards (31.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Nevada Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Kansas State

    L 38-17

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Boise State

    W 41-31

    Away

    10/9/2021

    New Mexico State

    W 55-28

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Hawaii

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Away

    10/29/2021

    UNLV

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    San Jose State

    -

    Home

    Hawaii Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/19/2021

    San Jose State

    L 17-13

    Home

    9/25/2021

    New Mexico State

    W 41-21

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Fresno State

    W 27-24

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Nevada

    -

    Away

    10/24/2021

    New Mexico State

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Utah State

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    San Diego State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Hawaii at Nevada

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
