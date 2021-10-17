Aug 28, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Isaiah Newcombe (31) tackles Hawaii Rainbow Warriors running back Calvin Turner Jr. (7) in the second quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Nevada Wolf Pack (4-1, 0-0 MWC) have home advantage in a MWC clash versus the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-3, 0-0 MWC) at Mackay Stadium on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nevada vs. Hawaii

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Mackay Stadium

Mackay Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nevada and Hawaii Stats

The Wolf Pack score 5.8 more points per game (36.8) than the Rainbow Warriors give up (31.0).

The Wolf Pack have three giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 16 takeaways .

The Rainbow Warriors have scored 27.8 points per game this season, 3.0 more than the Wolf Pack have given up.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Wolf Pack have forced (7).

Nevada Players to Watch

Carson Strong leads Nevada with 1,595 passing yards (319.0 ypg) on 133-of-192 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Toa Taua's team-high 307 rushing yards (61.4 per game) have come on 44 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 91 yards (18.2 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Devonte Lee has rushed for 133 yards (26.6 per game) on 40 carries with three touchdowns.

Romeo Doubs' 304 receiving yards (60.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions with one touchdown.

Melquan Stovall has grabbed 21 passes for 294 yards (58.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Justin Lockhart's 16 receptions have netted him 235 yards (47.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Hawaii Players to Watch

Chevan Cordeiro has thrown for 1,410 yards (235.0 ypg) to lead Hawaii, completing 54.6% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 195 rushing yards (32.5 ypg) on 59 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Dae Dae Hunter has carried the ball 70 times for a team-high 384 yards (64.0 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 143 yards (23.8 per game).

This season Dedrick Parson has piled up 203 yards (33.8 per game) on 35 carries with three touchdowns.

Nick Mardner's 492 receiving yards (82.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions with three touchdowns.

Calvin Turner Jr. has collected 401 receiving yards (66.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 31 passes this year.

Jared Smart's 10 grabs have netted him 189 yards (31.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Nevada Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Kansas State L 38-17 Away 10/2/2021 Boise State W 41-31 Away 10/9/2021 New Mexico State W 55-28 Home 10/16/2021 Hawaii - Home 10/23/2021 Fresno State - Away 10/29/2021 UNLV - Home 11/6/2021 San Jose State - Home

Hawaii Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/19/2021 San Jose State L 17-13 Home 9/25/2021 New Mexico State W 41-21 Away 10/2/2021 Fresno State W 27-24 Home 10/16/2021 Nevada - Away 10/24/2021 New Mexico State - Home 10/30/2021 Utah State - Away 11/6/2021 San Diego State - Home

