Hawaii vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

MWC foes match up when the San Diego State Aztecs (7-1, 0-0 MWC) and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-5, 0-0 MWC) play on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex . Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawaii vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Betting Information for San Diego State vs. Hawaii

Favorite Spread Total San Diego State -7 45.5

San Diego State and Hawaii Stats

This year, the Aztecs score 4.3 fewer points per game (29.6) than the Rainbow Warriors allow (33.9).

The Aztecs have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 10 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have forced (20).

The Rainbow Warriors have averaged 11.7 more points scored this year (29.2) than the Aztecs have allowed (17.5).

This season the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 22 times, nine more than the Aztecs' takeaways (13).

San Diego State Players to Watch

Jordon Brookshire leads San Diego State with 560 passing yards (70 ypg) on 41-of-86 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 92 rushing yards (11.5 ypg) on 28 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Greg Bell has carried the ball 138 times for a team-high 666 yards (83.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Kaegun Williams has taken 44 carries for 207 yards (25.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Daniel Bellinger's 216 receiving yards (27 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions with one touchdown.

Elijah Kothe has put together a 163-yard season so far (20.4 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes.

Jesse Matthews' 17 receptions have netted him 151 yards (18.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Hawaii Players to Watch

Chevan Cordeiro leads Hawaii with 1,706 passing yards (189.6 ypg) on 124-of-224 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He also adds 195 rushing yards (21.7 ypg) on 66 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Dae Dae Hunter has carried the ball 78 times for a team-high 558 yards (62 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 16 catches for 144 yards (16 per game).

This season Dedrick Parson has rushed for 433 yards (48.1 per game) on 81 carries with six touchdowns, while also catching 21 passes for 228 yards (25.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Calvin Turner Jr.'s 624 receiving yards (69.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 52 receptions and three touchdowns.

Nick Mardner has caught 33 passes for 615 yards (68.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jared Smart's 21 receptions have netted him 316 yards (35.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

