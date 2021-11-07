Hawaii vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. San Diego State Aztecs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Aug 28, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors running back Calvin Turner Jr. (7) attempts to catch in the ball in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    Aug 28, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors running back Calvin Turner Jr. (7) attempts to catch in the ball in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    MWC foes match up when the San Diego State Aztecs (7-1, 0-0 MWC) and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-5, 0-0 MWC) play on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex . Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hawaii vs. San Diego State

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
    • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for San Diego State vs. Hawaii

    San Diego State vs Hawaii Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    San Diego State

    -7

    45.5

    San Diego State and Hawaii Stats

    • This year, the Aztecs score 4.3 fewer points per game (29.6) than the Rainbow Warriors allow (33.9).
    • The Aztecs have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 10 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have forced (20).
    • The Rainbow Warriors have averaged 11.7 more points scored this year (29.2) than the Aztecs have allowed (17.5).
    • This season the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 22 times, nine more than the Aztecs' takeaways (13).

    San Diego State Players to Watch

    • Jordon Brookshire leads San Diego State with 560 passing yards (70 ypg) on 41-of-86 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 92 rushing yards (11.5 ypg) on 28 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
    • Greg Bell has carried the ball 138 times for a team-high 666 yards (83.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Kaegun Williams has taken 44 carries for 207 yards (25.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Daniel Bellinger's 216 receiving yards (27 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Elijah Kothe has put together a 163-yard season so far (20.4 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes.
    • Jesse Matthews' 17 receptions have netted him 151 yards (18.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Hawaii Players to Watch

    • Chevan Cordeiro leads Hawaii with 1,706 passing yards (189.6 ypg) on 124-of-224 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He also adds 195 rushing yards (21.7 ypg) on 66 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
    • Dae Dae Hunter has carried the ball 78 times for a team-high 558 yards (62 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 16 catches for 144 yards (16 per game).
    • This season Dedrick Parson has rushed for 433 yards (48.1 per game) on 81 carries with six touchdowns, while also catching 21 passes for 228 yards (25.3 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Calvin Turner Jr.'s 624 receiving yards (69.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 52 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Nick Mardner has caught 33 passes for 615 yards (68.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Jared Smart's 21 receptions have netted him 316 yards (35.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    San Diego State at Hawaii

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    11:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17065713
    College Football

    How to Watch San Diego State vs. Hawaii

    1 minute ago
    Aug 28, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors running back Calvin Turner Jr. (7) attempts to catch in the ball in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Hawaii vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Kaegun Williams (26) carries the ball on a kickoff return against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    San Diego State vs. Hawaii: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) dunks the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) defends in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) guards Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) hits a three point shot over Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) late during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Blazers won 110-106. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan Nwora (13) drives for the basket between New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) and guard RJ Barrett (9) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) drives for the basket around Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy