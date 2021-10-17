    • October 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Hawaii Warriors at Nevada Wolf Pack: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Hawaii travels to face Carson Strong and conference rival Nevada on Saturday.
    Author:

    Hawaii holds a 3–3 record entering the seventh week of the college football season and its road game against Nevada.

    The Warriors have beaten Fresno State 27–24, New Mexico State 41–21 and Portland State 49–35. They lost to Oregon State 45–27, San Jose State 17–13 and UCLA 44–10.

    Nevada is 4–1 on the season. The Wolf Pack have beaten California 22–17, Idaho State 49–10, Boise State 41–31 and New Mexico State 55–28. Their only loss so far came against Kansas State 38–17 in Week 3.

    How to Watch Hawaii Warriors vs. Nevada Wolf Pack Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    TV: CBSSN

    You can live stream Hawaii Warriors vs. Nevada Wolf Pack on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Carson Strong, Nevada's quarterback and a top NFL prospect, has thrown for 1,595 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. His favorite target this year has been Romeo Doubs, who has 22 receptions for 304 yards and one touchdown.

    Hawaii is led by quarterback Chevan Cordeiro. He has thrown for 1,4010 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions. His top target has been Nick Mardner, who has 492 yards on 24 receptions.

    Nevada is favored to win this game by 14.5 points.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

