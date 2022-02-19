Skip to main content

How to Watch HBCU Legacy Bowl: Team Gaither vs. Team Robinson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl kicks off in the national spotlight in the final College Football All-Star game of the year.

The college football season isn't over yet and will culminate this year with the HBCU Legacy Bowl. It will be the final All-Star game and will be played by NFL Draft-eligible players who play at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. This is the inaugural edition of the HBCU Legacy Bowl and is presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, which announced the creation of the game after the season last year. 

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NFL Network

You can stream the HBCU Legacy Bowl - American vs. National game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

All players will be playing for either Team Gaither or Team Robinson. Both are two of the greatest coaches in college football history. Jake Gaither coached for 25 years for the Florida A&M Rattlers with a record of 204–36–4. Eddie Robinson coached the Grambling State Tigers for 56 years with a record of 408-165-15. Both are in the College Football Hall of Fame. 

The national recognition of HBCU's is only growing with the emergence of the Jackson State Tigers led by head coach Deion Sanders. After a strong second season where the Tigers finished 11-2 with a bowl win, Sanders was able to flip one of the biggest 2022 recruits defensive back Travis Hunter from Florida State to come play for Jackson State. This game only increases the spotlight for these programs and players. 

Get used to many more players being selected from HBCU's in the upcoming NFL Drafts. The game is an important moment played in the middle of Black History Month in New Orleans at Yulman Stadium where Tulane University plays. For the full roster for today's game, click here

