    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch the Heisman Trophy Award Ceremony: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The 87th Heisman Trophy will be awarded Saturday night in New York City to one of four finalists. Catch it on ESPN.
    Author:

    On Saturday night, one lucky college football player will be named the 87th Heisman Trophy winner. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Michigan edge rusher Aiden Hutchinson, Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett and Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud were named the four finalists for the award and will head to New York for the ceremony on Saturday night.

    How to Watch the Heisman Trophy Ceremony Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream the Heisman Trophy Ceremony on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Young comes in as the favorite to win the award after he played his best game of the year against Georgia in the SEC Championship game. The conference title game was the cherry on top of a great season in which he threw for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns. Young threw just four interceptions as he helped lead the Crimson Tide to a No. 1 ranking and a playoff berth.

    His top competition appears to be Hutchinson, who anchored an improved Michigan defense. Hutchinson set a single-season Michigan sack record with 14.0 and has been a terror for opposing offenses all year. He finished the year with 55 tackles and 15.5 for loss.

    Pickett had a fantastic year in leading Pitt to the ACC Championship by throwing for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns. He was great for the Panthers in leading them to their first ACC title in football.

    Stroud, a freshman, was great for Ohio State as he helped lead them to a 10–2 record and just missed out on a Big Ten championship appearance. Stroud threw for 3,862 yards and 38 touchdowns.

    Young may be the favorite but Hutchinson is looking to become the first defense-only player to win the award. He is trying to follow in the footsteps of former Wolverine Charles Woodson, who became the first primarily defensive player to win.

    Find out Saturday night who will take home the Heisman and join the fraternity of best players in college football history.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

