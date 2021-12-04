UTPB and Oklahoma Baptist meet in the Division II Heritage Bowl on Saturday.

The 2021 Heritage Bowl will take place on Saturday in Corsicana, TX, pitting UT-Permian Basin (5-5) out of the Lone Star Conference against Oklahoma Baptist (7-4) out of the Great American Conference.

How to Watch: Heritage Bowl: Texas-Permian Basin vs. Oklahoma Baptist Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET



TV: Next Level Sports

UTPB enters this game on a three-game losing streak, falling to A&M Commerce, A&M Kingsville and Midwestern State.

The team is averaging 28.7 points per game. Clayton Roberts has been the primary quarterback for the team, completing 53.4% of his passes with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Nathan Tilford is the leading rusher with 534 yards.

As for Oklahoma Baptist, the Bison have won four of five, with the only loss over that span coming by two points against No. 16 Henderson State. The team's most recent game was a 42-14 win over Southern Nazarene.

The team averages 37.7 points per game, with quarterback Preston Haire throwing for 3,175 yards with 40 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. Haire also has 418 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Tyler Stuever has rushed for 1,097 yards and nine scores.

Despite these programs playing in adjoining states, this will be the first time that these two teams have met.

