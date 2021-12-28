Houston Cougars vs. Auburn Tigers: Birmingham Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/28/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Houston Cougars vs. Auburn Tigers: Birmingham Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Auburn Tigers and the Houston Cougars play in the Birmingham Bowl on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Auburn vs. Houston
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Protective Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Auburn and Houston Stats
- This year, the Tigers rack up 8.6 more points per game (29.6) than the Cougars surrender (21.0).
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, 10 fewer than the Cougars have forced (22).
- The Cougars, on average, are scoring 15.1 more points per game this year (37.3) than the Tigers are allowing (22.2).
- The Cougars have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Auburn Players to Watch
- Bo Nix has 2,294 passing yards (191.2 ypg) to lead Auburn, completing 61% of his passes and throwing 11 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 168 rushing yards (14.0 ypg) on 57 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Tank Bigsby, has carried the ball 207 times for 1,003 yards (83.6 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.
- This season Jarquez Hunter has piled up 84 carries for 576 yards (48.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Kobe Hudson's team-high 523 receiving yards (43.6 yards per game) have come on 40 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Shedrick Jackson has grabbed 38 passes for 514 yards (42.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Demetris Robertson's 35 catches have turned into 474 yards (39.5 ypg) and four touchdowns.
Houston Players to Watch
- Clayton Tune has 3,263 passing yards (251.0 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 68.5% of his passes and tossing 28 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
- Alton McCaskill's team-high 883 rushing yards (67.9 per game) have come on 175 carries, with 16 touchdowns this year.
- This season Ta'Zhawn Henry has racked up 515 yards (39.6 per game) on 109 carries with seven touchdowns.
- Nathaniel Dell's 1,179 receiving yards (90.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 80 receptions and 12 touchdowns.
- Jeremy Singleton has totaled 478 receiving yards (36.8 yards per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 27 passes this year.
- Jake Herslow's 31 catches have yielded 415 yards (31.9 ypg) and four touchdowns.
Auburn Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Mississippi State
L 43-34
Home
11/20/2021
South Carolina
L 21-17
Away
11/27/2021
Alabama
L 24-22
Home
12/28/2021
Houston
-
Home
Houston Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Memphis
W 31-13
Home
11/27/2021
UConn
W 45-17
Away
12/4/2021
Cincinnati
L 35-20
Away
12/28/2021
Auburn
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
December
28
2021
Ticketsmarter Birmingham Bowl: Houston vs. Auburn
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)