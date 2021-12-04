Nov 27, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Houston Cougars running back Mulbah Car (34) runs the ball against the Connecticut Huskies in the second half at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The AAC Championship Game on Saturday, December 4, 2021 is between the No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats (12-0, 8-0 AAC) and the No. 16 Houston Cougars (11-1, 8-0 AAC). Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Houston

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Nippert Stadium

Nippert Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cincinnati and Houston Stats

The Bearcats rack up 39.6 points per game, 19.8 more than the Cougars surrender per outing (19.8).

This year, the Bearcats have 19 turnovers, three fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (22).

The Cougars have scored 38.8 points per game this season, 23.0 more than the Bearcats have given up.

The Cougars have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 31 takeaways .

Cincinnati Players to Watch

Desmond Ridder has thrown for 3,000 yards (250.0 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 66% of his passes and tossing 27 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 342 yards (28.5 ypg) on 93 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jerome Ford, has carried the ball 182 times for 1,055 yards (87.9 per game), with 17 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 17 passes for 192 yards (16.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Alec Pierce's 802 receiving yards (66.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 48 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Tyler Scott has put up a 452-yard season so far (37.7 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes.

Tre Tucker's 31 grabs have turned into 397 yards (33.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Houston Players to Watch

Clayton Tune leads Houston with 3,013 passing yards (251.1 ypg) on 244-of-355 passing with 26 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Alton McCaskill's team-high 844 rushing yards (70.3 per game) have come on 162 carries, with 16 touchdowns this year.

This season Ta'Zhawn Henry has racked up 102 carries for 492 yards (41.0 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Nathaniel Dell's team-leading 1,027 receiving yards (85.6 yards per game) have come on 71 receptions with 11 touchdowns.

Jeremy Singleton has put up a 470-yard season so far (39.2 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 26 passes.

Christian Trahan's 34 grabs have turned into 368 yards (30.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Cincinnati Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/12/2021 South Florida W 45-28 Away 11/20/2021 SMU W 48-14 Home 11/26/2021 East Carolina W 35-13 Away 12/4/2021 Houston - Home

Houston Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Temple W 37-8 Away 11/19/2021 Memphis W 31-13 Home 11/27/2021 UConn W 45-17 Away 12/4/2021 Cincinnati - Away

Regional restrictions apply.