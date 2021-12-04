Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Houston Cougars vs. Cincinnati Bearcats: AAC Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 27, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Houston Cougars running back Mulbah Car (34) runs the ball against the Connecticut Huskies in the second half at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 27, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Houston Cougars running back Mulbah Car (34) runs the ball against the Connecticut Huskies in the second half at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

    The AAC Championship Game on Saturday, December 4, 2021 is between the No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats (12-0, 8-0 AAC) and the No. 16 Houston Cougars (11-1, 8-0 AAC). Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Houston

    Cincinnati and Houston Stats

    • The Bearcats rack up 39.6 points per game, 19.8 more than the Cougars surrender per outing (19.8).
    • This year, the Bearcats have 19 turnovers, three fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (22).
    • The Cougars have scored 38.8 points per game this season, 23.0 more than the Bearcats have given up.
    • The Cougars have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 31 takeaways .

    Cincinnati Players to Watch

    • Desmond Ridder has thrown for 3,000 yards (250.0 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 66% of his passes and tossing 27 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 342 yards (28.5 ypg) on 93 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Jerome Ford, has carried the ball 182 times for 1,055 yards (87.9 per game), with 17 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 17 passes for 192 yards (16.0 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Alec Pierce's 802 receiving yards (66.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 48 receptions and seven touchdowns.
    • Tyler Scott has put up a 452-yard season so far (37.7 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes.
    • Tre Tucker's 31 grabs have turned into 397 yards (33.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Houston Players to Watch

    • Clayton Tune leads Houston with 3,013 passing yards (251.1 ypg) on 244-of-355 passing with 26 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.
    • Alton McCaskill's team-high 844 rushing yards (70.3 per game) have come on 162 carries, with 16 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Ta'Zhawn Henry has racked up 102 carries for 492 yards (41.0 per game) and seven touchdowns.
    • Nathaniel Dell's team-leading 1,027 receiving yards (85.6 yards per game) have come on 71 receptions with 11 touchdowns.
    • Jeremy Singleton has put up a 470-yard season so far (39.2 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 26 passes.
    • Christian Trahan's 34 grabs have turned into 368 yards (30.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Cincinnati Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    South Florida

    W 45-28

    Away

    11/20/2021

    SMU

    W 48-14

    Home

    11/26/2021

    East Carolina

    W 35-13

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Houston

    -

    Home

    Houston Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Temple

    W 37-8

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Memphis

    W 31-13

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UConn

    W 45-17

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    American Conference Championship: Houston at Cincinnati

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    skiing
    FIS Alpine Skiing

    How to Watch Xfinity Birds of Prey

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots past Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Toledo at Michigan State in Men's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) is fouled by Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) dribbles as Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) defends during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) looks to pass as Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) looks on during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) hug after the game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) rolls into the crowd after being fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) get together after their game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 2, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Derrick White (4) blocks a shot by Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum (3) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy