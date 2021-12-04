Publish date:
How to Watch Houston Cougars vs. Cincinnati Bearcats: AAC Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The AAC Championship Game on Saturday, December 4, 2021 is between the No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats (12-0, 8-0 AAC) and the No. 16 Houston Cougars (11-1, 8-0 AAC). Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Houston
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Stadium: Nippert Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Cincinnati and Houston Stats
- The Bearcats rack up 39.6 points per game, 19.8 more than the Cougars surrender per outing (19.8).
- This year, the Bearcats have 19 turnovers, three fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (22).
- The Cougars have scored 38.8 points per game this season, 23.0 more than the Bearcats have given up.
- The Cougars have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 31 takeaways .
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- Desmond Ridder has thrown for 3,000 yards (250.0 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 66% of his passes and tossing 27 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 342 yards (28.5 ypg) on 93 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Jerome Ford, has carried the ball 182 times for 1,055 yards (87.9 per game), with 17 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 17 passes for 192 yards (16.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Alec Pierce's 802 receiving yards (66.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 48 receptions and seven touchdowns.
- Tyler Scott has put up a 452-yard season so far (37.7 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes.
- Tre Tucker's 31 grabs have turned into 397 yards (33.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Houston Players to Watch
- Clayton Tune leads Houston with 3,013 passing yards (251.1 ypg) on 244-of-355 passing with 26 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.
- Alton McCaskill's team-high 844 rushing yards (70.3 per game) have come on 162 carries, with 16 touchdowns this year.
- This season Ta'Zhawn Henry has racked up 102 carries for 492 yards (41.0 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- Nathaniel Dell's team-leading 1,027 receiving yards (85.6 yards per game) have come on 71 receptions with 11 touchdowns.
- Jeremy Singleton has put up a 470-yard season so far (39.2 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 26 passes.
- Christian Trahan's 34 grabs have turned into 368 yards (30.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Cincinnati Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
South Florida
W 45-28
Away
11/20/2021
SMU
W 48-14
Home
11/26/2021
East Carolina
W 35-13
Away
12/4/2021
Houston
-
Home
Houston Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Temple
W 37-8
Away
11/19/2021
Memphis
W 31-13
Home
11/27/2021
UConn
W 45-17
Away
12/4/2021
Cincinnati
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
December
4
2021
American Conference Championship: Houston at Cincinnati
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)