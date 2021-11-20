Memphis Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan scrambles out of the backfield with the ball against the ECU Pirates during their game at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Jrca4811

The No. 17 Houston Cougars (9-1, 0-0 AAC) have home advantage in an AAC clash versus the Memphis Tigers (5-5, 0-0 AAC) at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium on Friday, November 19, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Houston vs. Memphis

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Houston vs. Memphis

Favorite Spread Total Houston -8.5 60

Houston and Memphis Stats

The Cougars rack up 38.9 points per game, 9.7 more than the Tigers give up per contest (29.2).

The Cougars have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Tigers have forced (9).

The Tigers have averaged 10.7 more points this season (31.5) than the Cougars have allowed (20.8).

The Tigers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 19 takeaways .

Houston Players to Watch

Clayton Tune leads Houston with 2,448 passing yards (244.8 ypg) on 203-of-291 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Alton McCaskill's team-high 732 rushing yards (73.2 per game) have come on 144 carries, with 14 touchdowns this year.

This season Ta'Zhawn Henry has piled up 84 carries for 398 yards (39.8 per game) and six touchdowns.

Nathaniel Dell's 865 receiving yards (86.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 58 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Christian Trahan has grabbed 31 passes for 349 yards (34.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

KeSean Carter has hauled in 26 grabs for 331 yards (33.1 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Memphis Players to Watch

Seth Henigan leads Memphis with 2,778 passing yards (277.8 ypg) on 187-of-306 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 102 rushing yards (10.2 ypg) on 63 carries.

Brandon Thomas' team-high 669 rushing yards (66.9 per game) have come on 116 carries, with eight touchdowns this year.

This season Rodrigues Clark has racked up 56 carries for 327 yards (32.7 per game) and four touchdowns.

Calvin Austin III's team-high 1,026 receiving yards (102.6 yards per game) have come on 67 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Sean Dykes has caught 36 passes for 548 yards (54.8 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

Javon Ivory's 28 receptions are good enough for 401 yards (40.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.