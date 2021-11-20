Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Houston Cougars vs. Memphis Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Memphis Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan scrambles out of the backfield with the ball against the ECU Pirates during their game at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Jrca4811

    Memphis Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan scrambles out of the backfield with the ball against the ECU Pirates during their game at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Jrca4811

    The No. 17 Houston Cougars (9-1, 0-0 AAC) have home advantage in an AAC clash versus the Memphis Tigers (5-5, 0-0 AAC) at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium on Friday, November 19, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Houston vs. Memphis

    • Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Houston vs. Memphis

    Houston vs Memphis Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Houston

    -8.5

    60

    Houston and Memphis Stats

    • The Cougars rack up 38.9 points per game, 9.7 more than the Tigers give up per contest (29.2).
    • The Cougars have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Tigers have forced (9).
    • The Tigers have averaged 10.7 more points this season (31.5) than the Cougars have allowed (20.8).
    • The Tigers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 19 takeaways .

    Houston Players to Watch

    • Clayton Tune leads Houston with 2,448 passing yards (244.8 ypg) on 203-of-291 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.
    • Alton McCaskill's team-high 732 rushing yards (73.2 per game) have come on 144 carries, with 14 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Ta'Zhawn Henry has piled up 84 carries for 398 yards (39.8 per game) and six touchdowns.
    • Nathaniel Dell's 865 receiving yards (86.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 58 receptions and eight touchdowns.
    • Christian Trahan has grabbed 31 passes for 349 yards (34.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • KeSean Carter has hauled in 26 grabs for 331 yards (33.1 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    Memphis Players to Watch

    • Seth Henigan leads Memphis with 2,778 passing yards (277.8 ypg) on 187-of-306 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 102 rushing yards (10.2 ypg) on 63 carries.
    • Brandon Thomas' team-high 669 rushing yards (66.9 per game) have come on 116 carries, with eight touchdowns this year.
    • This season Rodrigues Clark has racked up 56 carries for 327 yards (32.7 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Calvin Austin III's team-high 1,026 receiving yards (102.6 yards per game) have come on 67 receptions with eight touchdowns.
    • Sean Dykes has caught 36 passes for 548 yards (54.8 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.
    • Javon Ivory's 28 receptions are good enough for 401 yards (40.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Memphis at Houston

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 22, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrate defeating the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at Nuggets

    3 minutes ago
    Nebraska Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Penn State at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    UCLA Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Arizona State at UCLA

    3 minutes ago
    georgia basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgia Tech at Georgia in Men's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17162124
    College Football

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Washington State

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Isaiah Bowser (5) runs the ball as Memphis Tigers linebacker JJ Russell (23) move in during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Memphis vs. Houston

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates after a game against the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers at McCarthey Athletic Center. Bulldogs won 115-62. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Gonzaga

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) drives to the basket as Campbell Camels guard Jordan Whitfield (11) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Duke vs. Lafayette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots against Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Georgia vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy