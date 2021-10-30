Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Houston Cougars vs. SMU Mustangs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Houston Cougars running back Ta'Zhawn Henry (4) is flipped over on a tackle by Tulane Green Wave safety Macon Clark (37) during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Houston Cougars running back Ta'Zhawn Henry (4) is flipped over on a tackle by Tulane Green Wave safety Macon Clark (37) during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Cougars (6-1, 0-0 AAC) and No. 19 SMU Mustangs (7-0, 0-0 AAC) will meet on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium, in a battle of AAC rivals. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Houston vs. SMU

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
    Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Houston vs. SMU

    Houston vs SMU Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Houston

    -1

    62

    Houston and SMU Stats

    • This year, the Cougars put up 13.6 more points per game (36.3) than the Mustangs allow (22.7).
    • The Cougars have seven giveaways this season, while the Mustangs have 10 takeaways .
    • The Mustangs have put an average of 42.7 points per game on the board this season, 25.4 more than the 17.3 the Cougars have surrendered.
    • This season the Mustangs have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (13).

    Houston Players to Watch

    • Clayton Tune leads Houston with 1,427 passing yards (203.9 ypg) on 134-of-194 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Alton McCaskill, has carried the ball 98 times for 463 yards (66.1 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.
    • This season Ta'Zhawn Henry has rushed for 181 yards (25.9 per game) on 42 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Nathaniel Dell's 510 receiving yards (72.9 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 39 receptions and four touchdowns.
    • Christian Trahan has caught 23 passes for 261 yards (37.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Jeremy Singleton's nine catches have netted him 163 yards (23.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    SMU Players to Watch

    • Tanner Mordecai has 2,320 passing yards (331.4 ypg) to lead SMU, completing 71.1% of his passes and recording 29 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 185 rushing yards (26.4 ypg) on 38 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Tre Siggers has carried the ball 101 times for a team-high 473 yards (67.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Ulysses Bentley IV has racked up 405 yards (57.9 per game) on 55 attempts with two touchdowns.
    • Danny Gray's team-high 609 receiving yards (87 yards per game) have come on 38 receptions with seven touchdowns.
    • Rashee Rice has put together a 415-yard season so far (59.3 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 35 passes.
    • Reggie Roberson Jr.'s 30 catches this season have resulted in 406 yards (58 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    SMU at Houston

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
