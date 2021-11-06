Sep 25, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; South Florida Bulls quarterback Timmy McClain (9) avoids a tackle by Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Ammon Hannemann (22) in the third quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 20 Houston Cougars (7-1, 0-0 AAC) will square off against a familiar opponent as they visit the South Florida Bulls (2-6, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium, in an AAC clash. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch South Florida vs. Houston

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium

Houston and South Florida Stats

The Cougars rack up 37.3 points per game, 5.4 more than the Bulls surrender per contest (31.9).

This year, the Cougars have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Bulls have takeaways (13).

The Cougars have allowed 19.8 points per game this year, about the same amount as the 22.6 the Bulls have scored.

This season the Bulls have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (14).

Houston Players to Watch

Clayton Tune leads Houston with 1,839 passing yards (229.9 ypg) on 161-of-231 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Alton McCaskill, has carried the ball 101 times for 478 yards (59.8 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.

This season Ta'Zhawn Henry has racked up 63 carries for 230 yards (28.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Nathaniel Dell's team-leading 675 receiving yards (84.4 yards per game) have come on 48 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Christian Trahan has totaled 301 receiving yards (37.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 27 passes this year.

Jeremy Singleton has hauled in 14 catches for 256 yards (32.0 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

South Florida Players to Watch

Timmy McClain has thrown for 1,000 yards (125.0 ypg) to lead South Florida, completing 56.9% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 217 rushing yards (27.1 ypg) on 74 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Jaren Mangham, has carried the ball 108 times for 483 yards (60.4 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year.

This season Kelley Joiner Jr. has rushed for 338 yards (42.3 per game) on 48 carries with one touchdown.

Xavier Weaver's team-high 471 receiving yards (58.9 yards per game) have come on 26 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has hauled in 17 passes for 183 yards (22.9 yards per game) this year.

Demarcus Gregory's nine receptions have yielded 147 yards (18.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Houston Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/7/2021 Tulane W 40-22 Away 10/23/2021 East Carolina W 31-24 Home 10/30/2021 SMU W 44-37 Home 11/6/2021 South Florida - Away 11/13/2021 Temple - Away 11/19/2021 Memphis - Home 11/27/2021 UConn - Away

South Florida Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Tulsa L 32-31 Home 10/23/2021 Temple W 34-14 Home 10/28/2021 East Carolina L 29-14 Away 11/6/2021 Houston - Home 11/12/2021 Cincinnati - Home 11/20/2021 Tulane - Away 11/26/2021 UCF - Away

