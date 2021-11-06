Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Houston Cougars vs. South Florida Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 25, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; South Florida Bulls quarterback Timmy McClain (9) avoids a tackle by Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Ammon Hannemann (22) in the third quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 20 Houston Cougars (7-1, 0-0 AAC) will square off against a familiar opponent as they visit the South Florida Bulls (2-6, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium, in an AAC clash. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch South Florida vs. Houston

    Houston and South Florida Stats

    • The Cougars rack up 37.3 points per game, 5.4 more than the Bulls surrender per contest (31.9).
    • This year, the Cougars have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Bulls have takeaways (13).
    • The Cougars have allowed 19.8 points per game this year, about the same amount as the 22.6 the Bulls have scored.
    • This season the Bulls have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (14).

    Houston Players to Watch

    • Clayton Tune leads Houston with 1,839 passing yards (229.9 ypg) on 161-of-231 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Alton McCaskill, has carried the ball 101 times for 478 yards (59.8 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.
    • This season Ta'Zhawn Henry has racked up 63 carries for 230 yards (28.8 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Nathaniel Dell's team-leading 675 receiving yards (84.4 yards per game) have come on 48 receptions with seven touchdowns.
    • Christian Trahan has totaled 301 receiving yards (37.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 27 passes this year.
    • Jeremy Singleton has hauled in 14 catches for 256 yards (32.0 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

    South Florida Players to Watch

    • Timmy McClain has thrown for 1,000 yards (125.0 ypg) to lead South Florida, completing 56.9% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 217 rushing yards (27.1 ypg) on 74 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • The team's top rusher, Jaren Mangham, has carried the ball 108 times for 483 yards (60.4 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Kelley Joiner Jr. has rushed for 338 yards (42.3 per game) on 48 carries with one touchdown.
    • Xavier Weaver's team-high 471 receiving yards (58.9 yards per game) have come on 26 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Jimmy Horn Jr. has hauled in 17 passes for 183 yards (22.9 yards per game) this year.
    • Demarcus Gregory's nine receptions have yielded 147 yards (18.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Houston Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/7/2021

    Tulane

    W 40-22

    Away

    10/23/2021

    East Carolina

    W 31-24

    Home

    10/30/2021

    SMU

    W 44-37

    Home

    11/6/2021

    South Florida

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Temple

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Memphis

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UConn

    -

    Away

    South Florida Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Tulsa

    L 32-31

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Temple

    W 34-14

    Home

    10/28/2021

    East Carolina

    L 29-14

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Houston

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Tulane

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    UCF

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Houston at South Florida

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

