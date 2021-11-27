Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Houston Cougars vs. UConn Huskies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 19, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune (3) rushes against the Memphis Tigers in the second quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 19 Houston Cougars (10-1) go on the road to play the UConn Huskies (1-10) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch UConn vs. Houston

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Houston and UConn Stats

    • This year, the Cougars average just 0.3 more points per game (38.2) than the Huskies allow (37.9).
    • The Cougars have 10 giveaways this season, while the Huskies have 13 takeaways .
    • The average points scored by the Huskies this year, 15.5, is 4.6 fewer than the 20.1 the Cougars have given up per game.
    • The Huskies have 21 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cougars.

    Houston Players to Watch

    • Clayton Tune has thrown for 2,712 yards (246.5 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 68.6% of his passes and tossing 22 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
    • Alton McCaskill's team-high 790 rushing yards (71.8 per game) have come on 153 carries, with 15 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Ta'Zhawn Henry has rushed for 471 yards (42.8 per game) on 97 carries with seven touchdowns.
    • Nathaniel Dell's 965 receiving yards (87.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 65 receptions and nine touchdowns.
    • Jeremy Singleton has put up a 370-yard season so far (33.6 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 21 passes.
    • Christian Trahan's 33 grabs have yielded 363 yards (33.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    UConn Players to Watch

    • Steven Krajewski has thrown for 1,138 yards (103.5 ypg) to lead UConn, completing 53.3% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 120 rushing yards (10.9 ypg) on 53 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • Nathan Carter's team-high 565 rushing yards (51.4 per game) have come on 122 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Kevin Mensah has piled up 278 yards (25.3 per game) on 91 attempts.
    • Keelan Marion's 434 receiving yards (39.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 24 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • Jay Rose has racked up 250 receiving yards (22.7 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 21 passes this year.
    • Aaron Turner's 31 grabs have netted him 225 yards (20.5 ypg).

    Houston Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    South Florida

    W 54-42

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Temple

    W 37-8

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Memphis

    W 31-13

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UConn

    -

    Away

    UConn Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/22/2021

    Middle Tennessee

    L 44-13

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Clemson

    L 44-7

    Away

    11/20/2021

    UCF

    L 49-17

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Houston

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Houston at Connecticut

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

