How to Watch Houston at Connecticut

    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Houston Cougars at Connecticut Huskies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 24 Houston travels to Connecticut to face the one-win Huskies on Saturday afternoon.
    Author:

    Houston is 10–1 on the year and in first place in the American Athletic Conference heading into its game Sunday against UConn.

    The No. 24 Cougars are 5–0 in their last five weeks having beaten East Carolina, Southern Methodist, South Florida, Temple and Memphis.

    How to Watch Houston Cougars at Connecticut Huskies Online:

    Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: CBSSN

    You can live stream Houston Cougars at Connecticut Huskies on fuboTV

    UConn just has one win on the year. The Huskies are 1–10 through 11 weeks. In their last five contest, they are 1–4. They've lost to Mass, Middle Tennessee State, Clemson and UCF. Their lone win came against Yale 21–15.

    Houston averages 267.8 passing yards per game thanks to Clayton Tune, who averages 246.5 of those yards. He also tacks on 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Nathaniel Dell is his favorite target with 65 receptions for 965 yards and nine touchdowns. He averages 14.8 yards per reception.

    Connecticut lags behind in a big way in the statistical categories. Steven Krajewski, its quarterback, only has 1,138 yards on the year with six touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Running back Nathan Carter has 565 yards and two touchdowns.

    The projected score to this matchup is 44.5–12 in favor of Houston. The Cougars spread is minus-32.5.  The Over/Under is 56.5 total points scored.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    College Football

