Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Houston vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Houston's upset win over SMU last week put the Cougars in the driver's seat in the AAC. Dana Holgorsen's squad will now go for its eighth-straight win, facing USF on Saturday.
    Author:

    All of the attention in the AAC has been focused on Cincinnati, with the Bearcats ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25 and No. 6 in the newly-released College Football Playoff rankings. Yet the Bearcats aren't even at the top of their own conference standings—that distinction belongs to No. 20 Houston, with the Cougars sporting a 5-0 conference record, half a game ahead of Cincinnati.

    How to Watch Houston vs. South Florida Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U

    You can stream the Houston vs. South Florida game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Cougars moved into that top spot last week, beating a previously undefeated SMU team 44-37. It was the seventh straight win for Houston, all coming consecutively since a Week 1 loss to Texas Tech.

    Junior quarterback Clayton Tune was excellent in that game last week, throwing for a career-high 412 yards and four touchdowns, while completing 27-of-37 passes. Sophomore receiver Nathaniel Dell was his main target, with nine catches for 165 yards and three scores.

    Houston also has one of the best defensive units in the nation. The Cougars have allowed 286 yards per game through eight games, which ranks fourth in the nation and first in the AAC.

    Saturday marks the eighth time the Cougars and Bulls meet. USF won the first two games in 2001 and 2002, and Houston has won five straight since, including a 56-21 win last year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Houston Cougars vs. South Florida Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17081590
    NBA

    How to Watch Jazz at Heat

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17078495
    College Football

    How to Watch Indiana at Michigan

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17104158
    College Football

    How to Watch Florida vs. South Carolina

    1 minute ago
    Oct 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Houston Cougars running back Alton McCaskill (22) reacts to scoring a touchdown against Tulane Green Wave safety Macon Clark (37) during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Houston vs. South Florida

    1 minute ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) reacts a 21 yard touchdown play against the Florida State Seminoles during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Clemson vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 30, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Stephen Carr (5) runs in between Maryland Terrapins defenders during the second half at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Indiana vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 minute ago
    Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) and Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) brings down Florida Gators running back Nay'Quan Wright (6). The Florida Gators played the Georgia Bulldogs in the first half Saturday afternoon, October 30, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]2021 Flgai 103021 Bulldogsvsgators Syndication Gainesville Sun
    College Football

    Florida vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Iowa State vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune (3) reacts after defeating the Southern Methodist Mustangs at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    South Florida vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy