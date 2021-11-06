Houston's upset win over SMU last week put the Cougars in the driver's seat in the AAC. Dana Holgorsen's squad will now go for its eighth-straight win, facing USF on Saturday.

All of the attention in the AAC has been focused on Cincinnati, with the Bearcats ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25 and No. 6 in the newly-released College Football Playoff rankings. Yet the Bearcats aren't even at the top of their own conference standings—that distinction belongs to No. 20 Houston, with the Cougars sporting a 5-0 conference record, half a game ahead of Cincinnati.

How to Watch Houston vs. South Florida Today:

Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Cougars moved into that top spot last week, beating a previously undefeated SMU team 44-37. It was the seventh straight win for Houston, all coming consecutively since a Week 1 loss to Texas Tech.

Junior quarterback Clayton Tune was excellent in that game last week, throwing for a career-high 412 yards and four touchdowns, while completing 27-of-37 passes. Sophomore receiver Nathaniel Dell was his main target, with nine catches for 165 yards and three scores.

Houston also has one of the best defensive units in the nation. The Cougars have allowed 286 yards per game through eight games, which ranks fourth in the nation and first in the AAC.

Saturday marks the eighth time the Cougars and Bulls meet. USF won the first two games in 2001 and 2002, and Houston has won five straight since, including a 56-21 win last year.

