Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    How to Watch College Football Bowl Games Without Cable or YouTube TV

    Bowl game season is heating up, with six games on Saturday on the ESPN networks.
    Author:

    Two college football bowl games are behind us, but plenty more are on the horizon, including six games on Saturday, Dec. 18.

    Most of the bowl games — including all six games on Saturday — will air on one of the Disney-owned sports networks or on Disney's ABC network.

    You can stream all the bowl games on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

    Looking For a YouTube TV Alternative?

    After Disney and YouTube TV failed to come to an agreement on an extension of their carriage deal, sports fans who were relying on the streaming service to watch Saturday's games now must look for an alternative solution.

    If you're in that boat, try a free trial of fuboTV, where you can get access to all of the televised bowl games this year. That includes games like Saturday's Independence Bowl between 10-2 BYU and 8-4 UAB, as well as Saturday's LA Bowl that pits 10-3 Utah State against 7-5 Oregon State.

    Bowl Game Schedule

    All times are Eastern

    Saturday, Dec. 18

    RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

    Western Kentucky (8-5) vs. Appalachian State (10-3): 11 a.m

    ESPN

    PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl

    UTEP (7-5) vs. Fresno State (9-3): 2:15 p.m.

    ESPN

    Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

    BYU (10-2) vs. UAB (8-4): 3:30 p.m.

    ABC

    LendingTree Bowl

    Eastern Michigan (7-5) vs. Liberty (7-5): 5:45 p.m.

    ESPN

    Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl presented by Stifel

    Utah State (10-3) vs. Oregon State (7-5): 7:30 p.m.

    ABC

    R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

    Marshall (7-5) vs. Louisiana (12-1): 9:15 p.m.

    ESPN

    Monday, Dec. 20

    Myrtle Beach Bowl Presented by TaxAct

    Tulsa (6-6) vs. Old Dominion (6-6): 2:30 p.m.

    ESPN

    Tuesday, Dec. 21

    Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

    Kent State (7-6) vs. Wyoming (6-6): 3:30 p.m.

    ESPN

    Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

    UTSA (12-1) vs. San Diego State (11-2): 7:30 p.m.

    ESPN

    Wednesday, Dec. 22

    Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

    Army (8-3) vs. Missouri (6-6): 8:00 p.m.

    ESPN

    Thursday, Dec. 23

    Frisco Football Classic

    Miami (OH) (6-6) vs. North Texas (6-6): 3:30 p.m.

    ESPN

    Union Home Mortage Gasparilla Bowl

    Florida (6-6) vs. UCF (8-4): 7:30 p.m.

    ABC

    Friday, Dec. 24

    EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl

    Memphis (6-6) vs. Hawaii (6-7): 8:00 p.m.

    ESPN

    Saturday, Dec. 25

    TaxAct Camellia Bowl

    Ball State (6-6) vs. Georgia State (7-5): 2:30 p.m.

    ESPN

    Monday, Dec. 27

    Quick Lane Bowl

    Western Michigan (7-5) vs. Nevada (8-4): 11:00 a.m.

    ESPN

    Military Bowl presented by Peraton

    East Carolina (7-5) vs. Boston College (6-6): 2:30 p.m.

    ESPN

    Tuesday, Dec. 28

    TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

    Houston (11-2) vs. Auburn (6-6): 12:00 p.m.

    ESPN

    SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

    Louisville (6-6) vs. Air Force (9-3): 3:15 p.m.

    ESPN

    AutoZone Liberty Bowl

    Texas Tech (6-6) vs. Mississippi State (7-5): 6:45 p.m.

    ESPN

    San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

    UCLA (8-4) vs. NC State (9-3): 8:00 p.m.

    FOX

    Guaranteed Rate Bowl

    Minnesota (8-4) vs. West Virginia (6-6): 10:15 p.m.

    ESPN

    Wednesday, Dec. 29

    Wasabi Fenway Bowl

    Virginia (6-6) vs. SMU (8-4): 11:00 a.m.

    ESPN

    New Era Pinstripe Bowl

    Virginia Tech (6-6) vs. Maryland (6-6): 2:15 p.m.

    ESPN

    Cheez-It Bowl

    Clemson (9-3) vs. Iowa State (7-5): 5:45 p.m.

    ESPN

    Valero Alamo Bowl

    Oklahoma (10-2) vs. Oregon (10-3): 9:15 p.m.

    ESPN

    Thursday, Dec. 30

    Duke's Mayo Bowl

    North Carolina (6-6) vs. South Carolina (6-6): 11:30 a.m.

    ESPN

    TransPerfect Music City Bowl

    Purdue (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5): 3:00 p.m.

    ESPN

    Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

    Michigan State (10-2) vs. Pittsburgh (11-2): 7:00 p.m.

    ESPN

    SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

    Wisconsin (8-4) vs. Arizona State (8-4): 10:30 p.m.

    ESPN

    Friday, Dec. 31

    TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

    Wake Forest (10-3) vs. Texas A&M (8-4): 11:00 a.m.

    ESPN

    Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

    Miami (FL) (7-5) vs. Washington State (7-5): 12:30 p.m.

    CBS

    CFP Semifinal: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

    Alabama (12-1) vs. Cincinnati (13-0): 3:30 p.m.

    ESPN

    CFP Semifinal: Capital One Orange Bowl

    Michigan (12-1) vs. Georgia (12-1): 7:30 p.m.

    ESPN

    Saturday, Jan. 1

    Outback Bowl

    Penn State (7-5) vs. Arkansas (8-4): 12:00 p.m.

    ESPN2

    Vrbo Citrus Bowl

    Iowa (10-3) vs. Kentucky (9-3): 1:00 p.m.

    ABC

    PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

    Notre Dame (11-1) vs. Oklahoma State (11-2): 1:00 p.m.

    ESPN

    Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One Venture X

    Ohio State (10-2) vs. Utah (10-3): 5:00 p.m.

    ESPN

    Allstate Sugar Bowl

    Ole Miss (10-2) vs. Baylor (11-2): 8:45 p.m.

    ESPN

    Tuesday, Jan. 4

    TaxAct Texas Bowl

    Kansas State (7-5) vs. LSU (6-6): 9:00 p.m.

    ESPN

    Monday, Jan. 10

    CFP National Championship presented by AT&T

    Alabama/Cincinnati vs. Michigan/Georgia: 7:30 p.m.

    ESPN

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 6, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch College Football Bowl Games Without Cable or YouTube TV

    4 minutes ago
    Arsenal
    Soccer

    Leeds United vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    6 minutes ago
    arsenal
    Premier League

    How to Watch Leeds United vs. Arsenal

    6 minutes ago
    Fans
    Rugby

    How to Watch Warriors vs. Chiefs

    6 minutes ago
    lille
    Coupe de France

    How to Watch Lille vs. Auxerre

    11 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (24) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood (35) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    36 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (24) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood (35) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    36 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots on Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton (33) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets at Pistons

    36 minutes ago
    Juventus
    Soccer

    Bologna vs. Juventus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    36 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy