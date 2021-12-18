How to Watch College Football Bowl Games Without Cable or YouTube TV

Bowl game season is heating up, with six games on Saturday on the ESPN networks.

Two college football bowl games are behind us, but plenty more are on the horizon, including six games on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Most of the bowl games — including all six games on Saturday — will air on one of the Disney-owned sports networks or on Disney's ABC network.

You can stream all the bowl games on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

Looking For a YouTube TV Alternative?

After Disney and YouTube TV failed to come to an agreement on an extension of their carriage deal, sports fans who were relying on the streaming service to watch Saturday's games now must look for an alternative solution.

If you're in that boat, try a free trial of fuboTV, where you can get access to all of the televised bowl games this year. That includes games like Saturday's Independence Bowl between 10-2 BYU and 8-4 UAB, as well as Saturday's LA Bowl that pits 10-3 Utah State against 7-5 Oregon State.

Bowl Game Schedule

All times are Eastern

Saturday, Dec. 18

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Western Kentucky (8-5) vs. Appalachian State (10-3): 11 a.m

ESPN

PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl

UTEP (7-5) vs. Fresno State (9-3): 2:15 p.m.

ESPN

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

BYU (10-2) vs. UAB (8-4): 3:30 p.m.

ABC

LendingTree Bowl

Eastern Michigan (7-5) vs. Liberty (7-5): 5:45 p.m.

ESPN

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl presented by Stifel

Utah State (10-3) vs. Oregon State (7-5): 7:30 p.m.

ABC

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Marshall (7-5) vs. Louisiana (12-1): 9:15 p.m.

ESPN

Monday, Dec. 20

Myrtle Beach Bowl Presented by TaxAct

Tulsa (6-6) vs. Old Dominion (6-6): 2:30 p.m.



ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Kent State (7-6) vs. Wyoming (6-6): 3:30 p.m.

ESPN

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

UTSA (12-1) vs. San Diego State (11-2): 7:30 p.m.

ESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Army (8-3) vs. Missouri (6-6): 8:00 p.m.

ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 23

Frisco Football Classic

Miami (OH) (6-6) vs. North Texas (6-6): 3:30 p.m.

ESPN

Union Home Mortage Gasparilla Bowl

Florida (6-6) vs. UCF (8-4): 7:30 p.m.

ABC

Friday, Dec. 24

EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl

Memphis (6-6) vs. Hawaii (6-7): 8:00 p.m.

ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 25

TaxAct Camellia Bowl

Ball State (6-6) vs. Georgia State (7-5): 2:30 p.m.

ESPN

Monday, Dec. 27

Quick Lane Bowl

Western Michigan (7-5) vs. Nevada (8-4): 11:00 a.m.

ESPN

Military Bowl presented by Peraton

East Carolina (7-5) vs. Boston College (6-6): 2:30 p.m.

ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 28

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Houston (11-2) vs. Auburn (6-6): 12:00 p.m.

ESPN

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Louisville (6-6) vs. Air Force (9-3): 3:15 p.m.

ESPN

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Texas Tech (6-6) vs. Mississippi State (7-5): 6:45 p.m.

ESPN

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

UCLA (8-4) vs. NC State (9-3): 8:00 p.m.

FOX

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Minnesota (8-4) vs. West Virginia (6-6): 10:15 p.m.

ESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Virginia (6-6) vs. SMU (8-4): 11:00 a.m.

ESPN

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Virginia Tech (6-6) vs. Maryland (6-6): 2:15 p.m.

ESPN

Cheez-It Bowl

Clemson (9-3) vs. Iowa State (7-5): 5:45 p.m.

ESPN

Valero Alamo Bowl

Oklahoma (10-2) vs. Oregon (10-3): 9:15 p.m.

ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl

North Carolina (6-6) vs. South Carolina (6-6): 11:30 a.m.

ESPN

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Purdue (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5): 3:00 p.m.

ESPN

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Michigan State (10-2) vs. Pittsburgh (11-2): 7:00 p.m.

ESPN

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Wisconsin (8-4) vs. Arizona State (8-4): 10:30 p.m.

ESPN

Friday, Dec. 31

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Wake Forest (10-3) vs. Texas A&M (8-4): 11:00 a.m.

ESPN

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Miami (FL) (7-5) vs. Washington State (7-5): 12:30 p.m.

CBS

CFP Semifinal: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Alabama (12-1) vs. Cincinnati (13-0): 3:30 p.m.

ESPN

CFP Semifinal: Capital One Orange Bowl

Michigan (12-1) vs. Georgia (12-1): 7:30 p.m.

ESPN

Saturday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl

Penn State (7-5) vs. Arkansas (8-4): 12:00 p.m.

ESPN2

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Iowa (10-3) vs. Kentucky (9-3): 1:00 p.m.

ABC

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Notre Dame (11-1) vs. Oklahoma State (11-2): 1:00 p.m.

ESPN

Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One Venture X

Ohio State (10-2) vs. Utah (10-3): 5:00 p.m.

ESPN

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Ole Miss (10-2) vs. Baylor (11-2): 8:45 p.m.

ESPN

Tuesday, Jan. 4

TaxAct Texas Bowl

Kansas State (7-5) vs. LSU (6-6): 9:00 p.m.

ESPN

Monday, Jan. 10

CFP National Championship presented by AT&T

Alabama/Cincinnati vs. Michigan/Georgia: 7:30 p.m.

ESPN