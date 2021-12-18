How to Watch College Football Bowl Games Without Cable or YouTube TV
Two college football bowl games are behind us, but plenty more are on the horizon, including six games on Saturday, Dec. 18.
Most of the bowl games — including all six games on Saturday — will air on one of the Disney-owned sports networks or on Disney's ABC network.
After Disney and YouTube TV failed to come to an agreement on an extension of their carriage deal, sports fans who were relying on the streaming service to watch Saturday's games now must look for an alternative solution.
If you're in that boat, try a free trial of fuboTV, where you can get access to all of the televised bowl games this year. That includes games like Saturday's Independence Bowl between 10-2 BYU and 8-4 UAB, as well as Saturday's LA Bowl that pits 10-3 Utah State against 7-5 Oregon State.
Bowl Game Schedule
All times are Eastern
Saturday, Dec. 18
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Western Kentucky (8-5) vs. Appalachian State (10-3): 11 a.m
ESPN
PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl
UTEP (7-5) vs. Fresno State (9-3): 2:15 p.m.
ESPN
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
BYU (10-2) vs. UAB (8-4): 3:30 p.m.
ABC
LendingTree Bowl
Eastern Michigan (7-5) vs. Liberty (7-5): 5:45 p.m.
ESPN
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl presented by Stifel
Utah State (10-3) vs. Oregon State (7-5): 7:30 p.m.
ABC
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Marshall (7-5) vs. Louisiana (12-1): 9:15 p.m.
ESPN
Monday, Dec. 20
Myrtle Beach Bowl Presented by TaxAct
Tulsa (6-6) vs. Old Dominion (6-6): 2:30 p.m.
ESPN
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Kent State (7-6) vs. Wyoming (6-6): 3:30 p.m.
ESPN
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
UTSA (12-1) vs. San Diego State (11-2): 7:30 p.m.
ESPN
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Army (8-3) vs. Missouri (6-6): 8:00 p.m.
ESPN
Thursday, Dec. 23
Frisco Football Classic
Miami (OH) (6-6) vs. North Texas (6-6): 3:30 p.m.
ESPN
Union Home Mortage Gasparilla Bowl
Florida (6-6) vs. UCF (8-4): 7:30 p.m.
ABC
Friday, Dec. 24
EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl
Memphis (6-6) vs. Hawaii (6-7): 8:00 p.m.
ESPN
Saturday, Dec. 25
TaxAct Camellia Bowl
Ball State (6-6) vs. Georgia State (7-5): 2:30 p.m.
ESPN
Monday, Dec. 27
Quick Lane Bowl
Western Michigan (7-5) vs. Nevada (8-4): 11:00 a.m.
ESPN
Military Bowl presented by Peraton
East Carolina (7-5) vs. Boston College (6-6): 2:30 p.m.
ESPN
Tuesday, Dec. 28
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Houston (11-2) vs. Auburn (6-6): 12:00 p.m.
ESPN
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Louisville (6-6) vs. Air Force (9-3): 3:15 p.m.
ESPN
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Texas Tech (6-6) vs. Mississippi State (7-5): 6:45 p.m.
ESPN
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
UCLA (8-4) vs. NC State (9-3): 8:00 p.m.
FOX
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Minnesota (8-4) vs. West Virginia (6-6): 10:15 p.m.
ESPN
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
Virginia (6-6) vs. SMU (8-4): 11:00 a.m.
ESPN
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Virginia Tech (6-6) vs. Maryland (6-6): 2:15 p.m.
ESPN
Cheez-It Bowl
Clemson (9-3) vs. Iowa State (7-5): 5:45 p.m.
ESPN
Valero Alamo Bowl
Oklahoma (10-2) vs. Oregon (10-3): 9:15 p.m.
ESPN
Thursday, Dec. 30
Duke's Mayo Bowl
North Carolina (6-6) vs. South Carolina (6-6): 11:30 a.m.
ESPN
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Purdue (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5): 3:00 p.m.
ESPN
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Michigan State (10-2) vs. Pittsburgh (11-2): 7:00 p.m.
ESPN
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Wisconsin (8-4) vs. Arizona State (8-4): 10:30 p.m.
ESPN
Friday, Dec. 31
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Wake Forest (10-3) vs. Texas A&M (8-4): 11:00 a.m.
ESPN
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Miami (FL) (7-5) vs. Washington State (7-5): 12:30 p.m.
CBS
CFP Semifinal: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
Alabama (12-1) vs. Cincinnati (13-0): 3:30 p.m.
ESPN
CFP Semifinal: Capital One Orange Bowl
Michigan (12-1) vs. Georgia (12-1): 7:30 p.m.
ESPN
Saturday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl
Penn State (7-5) vs. Arkansas (8-4): 12:00 p.m.
ESPN2
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Iowa (10-3) vs. Kentucky (9-3): 1:00 p.m.
ABC
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
Notre Dame (11-1) vs. Oklahoma State (11-2): 1:00 p.m.
ESPN
Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One Venture X
Ohio State (10-2) vs. Utah (10-3): 5:00 p.m.
ESPN
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Ole Miss (10-2) vs. Baylor (11-2): 8:45 p.m.
ESPN
Tuesday, Jan. 4
TaxAct Texas Bowl
Kansas State (7-5) vs. LSU (6-6): 9:00 p.m.
ESPN
Monday, Jan. 10
CFP National Championship presented by AT&T
Alabama/Cincinnati vs. Michigan/Georgia: 7:30 p.m.
ESPN