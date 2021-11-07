How to Watch the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

Besides having one of the best nicknames in all of sports, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have a lot to be proud of. They are coming off a 10-1 season and a ranking as high as No. 15, which was the first time they were ranked nationally since the 1940s. Their only loss was to Coastal Carolina, who had one of their best seasons in school history, and it was only by three points. Unfortunately, the rematch in the Sun Belt Conference Championship was canceled due to COVID-19.

Where To Watch Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Games

You can watch Louisiana football games on ABC, CBS, FOX, ESPN Networks.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 2021-22 Season Preview

Their incredible success hasn't stopped in 2021. They opened the season ranked No. 23 in the nation and played No. 21 Texas. Even though that game was a blowout, they have rebounded nicely since. Halfway through the season, they have the same record they did last year at 5-1.

They owe much of that success to head coach Billy Napier who is in just his fourth year and brought the Ragin' Cajuns to a bowl game in each of his previous seasons. He is a former offensive coordinator at Clemson and Arizona State and it has served him incredibly well.

The state's biggest school in LSU announced that they will not be bringing back head coach Ed Orgeron. Even if it is unlikely Napier is named Orgeron's successor, the frequency his name is coming up in the search tells you how well it's going with the Cajuns.

Their remaining schedule is very winnable as five of their six remaining games are against Sun Belt opponents. The Sun Belt Championship is very much a possibility. Don't miss a moment to see if they can seal the deal the rest of the way.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Football Schedule

If you're looking for who Louisiana is playing today or in the future, check out the full schedule below:

