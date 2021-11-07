How to Watch the Miami Hurricanes Football Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    How to Watch Miami Hurricanes Football Online All Season Long

    The Miami Hurricanes season hasn't started as anyone expected but there are reasons for optimism as the 2021 college football season continues.
    This season started with very high expectations for the Miami Hurricanes. They ended the 2020 season ranked in the Top 25 after they almost made a thrilling comeback against Oklahoma State in their bowl game. With Heisman candidate D'Eriq King returning for his senior season, the sky didn't even feel like the limit and the Hurricanes started the season ranked No. 14. Things were looking great in just the third season under head coach Manny Diaz. 

    Where To Watch Miami Football Games

    You can watch Miami Hurricanes football games on ABC, CBS, FOX, ESPN and the ACC Network.

    The channels are available on fuboTV.

    Miami Football 2021-22 Season Preview

    Really from the get-go, though, the Hurricanes' season hasn't gone to plan. Alabama dominated in the opener and then King injured his shoulder in the third game of the season against Michigan State. His injury required surgery and effectively ended his season. It may be possible for the QB to apply for a medical waiver leaving open the window for his return next year. 

    While their record isn't where they want it to be through the first half of the season, all is not lost for the Hurricanes. Miami has been putting up points ever since redshirt freshman Tyler Van Dyke has stepped in. They beat Central Connecticut 69-0 and lost to Virginia and North Carolina by a combined five points.  

    Watch Miami Hurricanes Football online with fuboTV:

    This season still has a chance at a bowl birth if they can turn it around in the second half against all ACC opponents. The offense has proven it can keep pace to do so and the future looks bright with either King or Van Dyke under center.

    Miami Hurricanes Football Schedule

    If you're looking for who the Miami Hurricanes are playing today, check out the full schedule below.

    Oct 16, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Jaylan Knighton (4) scores a touchdown in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
