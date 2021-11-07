How to Watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish look to finish the regular season strong and make some noise in the postseason in the 2021 college football campaign.

The Fighting Irish are back to being Independent after spending a year in the ACC in 2020 because of realignment due to COVID-19. They more than proved they belonged by going undefeated in the regular season before running into the Clemson and Alabama buzzsaws in the ACC championship and College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame Football 2021-22 Season Preview

In the last decade-plus under Brian Kelly, Notre Dame has a knack of playing by that season-long script. In 2021, they're trying to push that success into the postseason without Ian Book, who was drafted by New Orleans in the fourth round. Book is the all-time wins leader in Notre Dame's storied history with 30 under his belt.

That strong start is exactly what they've accomplished in the first half of the season. They've been ranked the whole way and won a thrilling opener against Florida State in overtime. Their offense was stifled by Kelly's former team Cincinnati but that might be more of a testament to how legit the Bearcats are in the national landscape.

The consistency has been there with Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan even if it isn't to the same level as Book did. No one can blame Coan for that and he is still Notre Dame's No. 1 signal caller, but they have flirted with sprinkling in backup Tyler Buchner from time to time. Look for more of this the rest of the way.

While the playoff may seem out of reach at this point, running the table would give them a very strong resume and would lead them once again to a top bowl game. The sustained success under Brian Kelly is rare in this day in age in college football, especially at big powerhouse schools.

Don't miss a moment of the second half as some of the Irish's biggest rivals remain.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Schedule

If you're looking for who Notre Dame Fighting Irish football are playing today, check out the full schedule below.

