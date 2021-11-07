How to Watch Ohio State Buckeyes Football Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

Skip to main content
    November 7, 2021
    How to Watch Ohio State Buckeyes Football Online All Season Long

    The Ohio State Buckeyes look to make their third straight College Football Playoff under head coach Ryan Day in the 2021 campaign.
    Even if the Ohio State Buckeyes didn't reach their ultimate goal of winning a national championship last season, it was still a phenomenal year. They beat Trevor Lawrence and Clemson in the College Football Playoff but ultimately ran into the buzzsaw that was Alabama last season in the championship game. 

    Where To Watch Ohio State Football Games

    You can watch Ohio State Buckeyes football games on ABC, CBS, FOX, ESPN, and BIG Ten Network.

    The channels are available on fuboTV.

    Ohio State Football 2021-22 Season Preview

    This program knows how to reload with the best of them, though. They haven't really missed a beat after losing their generational quarterback Justin Fields to the NFL Draft. C.J. Stroud has taken the reigns with an outstanding 18-to-3 touchdown to interception ratio so far. 

    While he may not have the same ability to make plays with his feet as Fields, he is more than capable of fueling this high octane offense. He's just a redshirt freshman so it looks like the Buckeyes are in good hands for some time to come. 

    Watch Ohio State Buckeyes Football online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Buckeyes' close upset loss to Oregon was surprising but if they can run the table, they will have more than a legitimate shot to get back in the CFB Playoff. Of course, big rivalry games remain against Penn State, Michigan State and Michigan. Don't miss a moment the rest of the way.

    Ohio State Buckeyes Football Schedule

    If you're looking for who the Ohio State Buckeyes are playing today, check out the full schedule below.

    Sep 18, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Jerron Cage (86) and defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) tackle Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Shamari Brooks (3) during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
