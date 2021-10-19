How to Watch the Texas A&M Aggies Football Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

With a freshman starting at quarterback, can the Aggies led by head coach Jimbo Fisher live up lofty expectations?

Texas A&M enters the 2021 college football season with one of the best defenses in the county, but will also be relying on freshman quarterback Haynes King. Will Jimbo Fisher's squad be able to compete for an SEC title?

Texas A&M Football 2021-22 Season Preview

Offensively, the No. 6-ranked Aggies have a lot of talent but have to hope that King is able to quickly establish himself as the right answer for the team under center. King — a state champion at Longview in high school and the son of one the top high school coaches in Texas — played two games last season, going 2-for-4 with 59 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed six times for 43 yards.

But the team will have junior running back Isaiah Spiller to lighten the load. Spiller ran for 1,036 yards and nine touchdowns in 10 games last season. He has 19 rushing touchdowns through two seasons in College Station.

King will also have A&M's top three receivers back, including tight end Jalen Wydermyer, who caught 46 passes for 506 yards and six touchdowns last season.

But the Aggies are strongest on the defensive end. A&M has talent up and down on that side of the ball.

The leader of the defense is lineman DeMarvin Leal, arguably the best defensive lineman in the country. Leal moves much quicker than his 290-pound frame suggests and should be able to disrupt SEC offenses all season long.

As for A&M's schedule, it's surprisingly easy for an SEC schedule. The game against Alabama is in College Station, while the team avoids playing Georgia and Florida. The toughest road game will be November 27th against LSU. By then, A&M's offense will have had plenty of time to gel.

So, will the Aggies live up to preseason hype? Or will Jimbo Fisher's team continue to fall just short of winning big in the SEC?

