One of three teams remaining undefeated in conference play, No. 8 Montana State hosts Idaho State Saturday in a Big Sky matchup.

Through four weeks of conference play, only three teams in the Big Sky have a perfect conference record, a list that includes No. 8 Montana State.

The Bobcats have won six straight games since opening their season with a 19-16 loss to FBS Wyoming. They'll try to keep that streak rolling this week against Big Sky opponent Idaho State.

How to Watch: Idaho State vs. Montana State

Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (KWYBDT - Butte - Bozeman)

Montana State's dominance begins on the defensive side of the football. The Bobcats are allowing just 10.6 points per game, which is the best in the Big Sky and third-best among all FCS teams. They've held their last three opponents to just seven points each.

Driving that success is ball control in all three phases of the game. The Bobcats have a plus-12 turnover margin, which is second-best in FCS.

These teams last met in 2018, when Idaho State picked up a win to snap a nine-game Montana State winning streak. The Bengals held off a late Bobcat charge to take that game 24-17.

The kickoff on Saturday is set for 3 p.m. ET.

