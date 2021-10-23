    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Idaho State Bengals vs. Montana State Bobcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    One of three teams remaining undefeated in conference play, No. 8 Montana State hosts Idaho State Saturday in a Big Sky matchup.
    Author:

    Through four weeks of conference play, only three teams in the Big Sky have a perfect conference record, a list that includes No. 8 Montana State.

    The Bobcats have won six straight games since opening their season with a 19-16 loss to FBS Wyoming. They'll try to keep that streak rolling this week against Big Sky opponent Idaho State.

    How to Watch: Idaho State vs. Montana State

    Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV: ABC (KWYBDT - Butte - Bozeman)

    Live Stream Idaho State Bengals vs. Montana State Bobcats on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Montana State's dominance begins on the defensive side of the football. The Bobcats are allowing just 10.6 points per game, which is the best in the Big Sky and third-best among all FCS teams. They've held their last three opponents to just seven points each.

    Driving that success is ball control in all three phases of the game. The Bobcats have a plus-12 turnover margin, which is second-best in FCS.

    These teams last met in 2018, when Idaho State picked up a win to snap a nine-game Montana State winning streak. The Bengals held off a late Bobcat charge to take that game 24-17.

    The kickoff on Saturday is set for 3 p.m. ET. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    Idaho State Bengals vs. Montana State Bobcats

    TV CHANNEL: ABC-KWYBDT
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Lincoln (Mo.) at Nebraska-Kearney

    just now
    USATSI_16924751
    NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

    How to Watch Kansas Lottery 300

    just now
    USATSI_16973350
    College Football

    How to Watch Wisconsin at Purdue

    just now
    Sep 18, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Delaware Fightin Blue Hens quarterback Nolan Henderson (2) prepares for the snap in front of Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Tyshon Fogg (8) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch James Madison vs. Delaware

    just now
    USATSI_16776756
    College Football

    How to Watch Idaho State vs. Montana State

    just now
    MMA Mat
    Bellator MMA

    How to Watch Bellator MMA 269: Fedor vs. Johnson

    just now
    USATSI_16789089
    Golf

    How to Watch Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round

    1 hour ago
    MMA Mat
    MMA

    How to Watch KSW 64

    1 hour ago
    Forge FC
    Canadian Premier League Soccer

    How to Watch Forge FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy