Idaho vs. Montana State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

The Montana State Bobcats (8-1, 0-0 Big Sky) meet a fellow Big Sky opponent when they host the Idaho Vandals (3-6, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Bobcat Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Montana State vs. Idaho

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Bobcat Stadium

Montana State and Idaho Stats

The Bobcats score 32.3 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the Vandals give up per outing (36.3).

The Bobcats have one turnover this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Vandals.

The Vandals have put an average of 28.0 points per game on the board this season, 16.6 more than the 11.4 the Bobcats have surrendered.

The Vandals have turned the ball over two more times (3 total) than the Bobcats have forced a turnover (1) this season.

Montana State Players to Watch

Matthew McKay leads Montana State with 1,809 passing yards (201.0 ypg) on 132-of-207 passing with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 291 rushing yards (32.3 ypg) on 66 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Isaiah Ifanse has carried the ball 182 times for a team-high 1,124 yards (124.9 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.

Lance McCutcheon's team-leading 813 receiving yards (90.3 yards per game) have come on 44 receptions with six touchdowns.

Willie Patterson has grabbed 20 passes for 309 yards (34.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Elijah Elliott's 11 receptions have netted him 143 yards (15.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

Idaho Players to Watch

Mike Beaudry has thrown for 1,299 yards (144.3 ypg) to lead Idaho, completing 64.2% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

Zach Borisch's team-high 389 rushing yards (43.2 per game) have come on 72 carries, with five touchdowns this year.

This season Roshaun Johnson has racked up 375 yards (41.7 per game) on 69 carries with 10 touchdowns.

Terez Traynor's 640 receiving yards (71.1 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 46 receptions and two touchdowns.

Mekhi Stevenson has hauled in 26 passes for 328 yards (36.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Hayden Hatten's 15 catches this season have resulted in 215 yards (23.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Montana State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/15/2021 Weber State W 13-7 Away 10/23/2021 Idaho State W 27-9 Home 11/6/2021 Eastern Washington W 23-20 Away 11/13/2021 Idaho - Home 11/20/2021 Montana - Away

Idaho Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Montana L 34-14 Home 10/30/2021 Northern Arizona L 38-31 Home 11/6/2021 Southern Utah W 42-24 Home 11/13/2021 Montana State - Away 11/20/2021 Idaho State - Away

