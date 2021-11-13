Idaho vs. Montana State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Idaho Vandals vs. Montana State Bobcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 11, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Idaho Vandals quarterback Mike Beaudry (5) throws a pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Indiana won 56-14. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    The Montana State Bobcats (8-1, 0-0 Big Sky) meet a fellow Big Sky opponent when they host the Idaho Vandals (3-6, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Bobcat Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Montana State vs. Idaho

    Montana State and Idaho Stats

    • The Bobcats score 32.3 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the Vandals give up per outing (36.3).
    • The Bobcats have one turnover this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Vandals.
    • The Vandals have put an average of 28.0 points per game on the board this season, 16.6 more than the 11.4 the Bobcats have surrendered.
    • The Vandals have turned the ball over two more times (3 total) than the Bobcats have forced a turnover (1) this season.

    Montana State Players to Watch

    • Matthew McKay leads Montana State with 1,809 passing yards (201.0 ypg) on 132-of-207 passing with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 291 rushing yards (32.3 ypg) on 66 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • Isaiah Ifanse has carried the ball 182 times for a team-high 1,124 yards (124.9 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
    • Lance McCutcheon's team-leading 813 receiving yards (90.3 yards per game) have come on 44 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Willie Patterson has grabbed 20 passes for 309 yards (34.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Elijah Elliott's 11 receptions have netted him 143 yards (15.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Idaho Players to Watch

    • Mike Beaudry has thrown for 1,299 yards (144.3 ypg) to lead Idaho, completing 64.2% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • Zach Borisch's team-high 389 rushing yards (43.2 per game) have come on 72 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Roshaun Johnson has racked up 375 yards (41.7 per game) on 69 carries with 10 touchdowns.
    • Terez Traynor's 640 receiving yards (71.1 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 46 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Mekhi Stevenson has hauled in 26 passes for 328 yards (36.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Hayden Hatten's 15 catches this season have resulted in 215 yards (23.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Montana State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/15/2021

    Weber State

    W 13-7

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Idaho State

    W 27-9

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Eastern Washington

    W 23-20

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Idaho

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Montana

    -

    Away

    Idaho Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Montana

    L 34-14

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Northern Arizona

    L 38-31

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Southern Utah

    W 42-24

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Montana State

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Idaho State

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Idaho at Montana State

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

