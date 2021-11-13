Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Idaho Vandals vs. Montana State Bobcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Idaho is looking for a second-straight win Saturday, while Montana State has won eight straight games and is ranked third in the FCS.
    Idaho picked up its third win of the season last week, handily beating Southern Utah 42–24. This week, the Vandals head on the road for the penultimate game of their season against Montana State. The Bobcats enter the game on an eight-game winning streak and are ranked No. 3 in the FCS.

    How to Watch Idaho vs. Montana State Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox-KTMF

    Live stream Idaho Vandals vs. Montana State Bobcats on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In last week's win, redshirt Idaho running back Roshaun Johnson ran for a career-high 174 yards and a school-record six touchdowns. Freshman Elisha Cummings added 99 yards on 13 carries. 

    Montana State is coming off a big win over No. 7 Eastern Washington that pushed the Bobcats to the top of the Big Sky Conference. In the 23–20 win, junior running back Isaiah Ifanse ran for 217 yards and a score on 32 carries. 

    The Bobcats have the second-ranked defense in the FCS. They have allowed 11.44 points per game through nine games.

    This will be the seventh all-time meeting between Idaho and Montana State, with the two schools splitting the first six evenly at 3–3. The Bobcats came away with a narrow 24–23 victory in the last meeting in 2018.

    Kickoff on Saturday is set for 3 p.m. ET. Catch the action on Fox-KTMF.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    November
    13
    2021

    Idaho Vandals vs. Montana State Bobcats

    TV CHANNEL: FOX-KTMF
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Oct 2, 2021; Cheney, WA, USA; Montana Grizzlies quarterback Camron Humphrey (2) runs the ball against Eastern Washington Eagles defensive back Calin Criner (4) in the first half at Roos Field. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
