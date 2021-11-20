Illinois vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

Skip to main content
    November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 13, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Alex Padilla (8) and offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum (65) in action against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

    Big Ten opponents meet when the No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-6, 0-0 Big Ten) play on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Kinnick Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Iowa vs. Illinois

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Kinnick Stadium
    Iowa and Illinois Stats

    • The Hawkeyes average 24.7 points per game, 3.1 more than the Fighting Illini give up per outing (21.6).
    • The Hawkeyes have 13 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Illini have 14 takeaways .
    • The Fighting Illini's average points scored this year (17.2) and the Hawkeyes' points allowed (16.3) are within 0.9 points of each other.
    • The Fighting Illini have nine giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 23 takeaways .

    Iowa Players to Watch

    • Spencer Petras has thrown for 1,430 yards (143.0 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 58.3% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • Tyler Goodson has carried the ball 188 times for a team-high 813 yards (81.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 23 catches for 211 yards (21.1 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Ivory Kelly-Martin has rushed for 190 yards (19.0 per game) on 44 carries with one touchdown.
    • Sam LaPorta's 425 receiving yards (42.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 37 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Keagan Johnson has recorded 316 receiving yards (31.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 15 passes this year.
    • Nico Ragaini's 23 catches are good enough for 287 yards (28.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Illinois Players to Watch

    • Artur Sitkowski leads Illinois with 704 passing yards (70.4 ypg) on 74-of-148 passing with six touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Chase Brown, has carried the ball 144 times for 854 yards (85.4 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Josh McCray has racked up 491 yards (49.1 per game) on 94 attempts with one touchdown.
    • Isaiah Williams' team-leading 376 receiving yards (37.6 yards per game) have come on 38 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Daniel Barker has put up a 166-yard season so far (16.6 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes.
    • Casey Washington's 16 receptions have yielded 165 yards (16.5 ypg).

    Iowa Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 27-7

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Northwestern

    W 17-12

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Minnesota

    W 27-22

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Nebraska

    -

    Away

    Illinois Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Penn State

    W 20-18

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Rutgers

    L 20-14

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Minnesota

    W 14-6

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Northwestern

    -

    Home

