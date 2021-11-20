Illinois vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

Nov 13, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Alex Padilla (8) and offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum (65) in action against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten opponents meet when the No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-6, 0-0 Big Ten) play on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Kinnick Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Illinois

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Kinnick Stadium

Iowa and Illinois Stats

The Hawkeyes average 24.7 points per game, 3.1 more than the Fighting Illini give up per outing (21.6).

The Hawkeyes have 13 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Illini have 14 takeaways .

The Fighting Illini's average points scored this year (17.2) and the Hawkeyes' points allowed (16.3) are within 0.9 points of each other.

The Fighting Illini have nine giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 23 takeaways .

Iowa Players to Watch

Spencer Petras has thrown for 1,430 yards (143.0 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 58.3% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

Tyler Goodson has carried the ball 188 times for a team-high 813 yards (81.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 23 catches for 211 yards (21.1 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Ivory Kelly-Martin has rushed for 190 yards (19.0 per game) on 44 carries with one touchdown.

Sam LaPorta's 425 receiving yards (42.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 37 receptions and two touchdowns.

Keagan Johnson has recorded 316 receiving yards (31.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 15 passes this year.

Nico Ragaini's 23 catches are good enough for 287 yards (28.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Illinois Players to Watch

Artur Sitkowski leads Illinois with 704 passing yards (70.4 ypg) on 74-of-148 passing with six touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Chase Brown, has carried the ball 144 times for 854 yards (85.4 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Josh McCray has racked up 491 yards (49.1 per game) on 94 attempts with one touchdown.

Isaiah Williams' team-leading 376 receiving yards (37.6 yards per game) have come on 38 receptions with two touchdowns.

Daniel Barker has put up a 166-yard season so far (16.6 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes.

Casey Washington's 16 receptions have yielded 165 yards (16.5 ypg).

Iowa Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Wisconsin L 27-7 Away 11/6/2021 Northwestern W 17-12 Away 11/13/2021 Minnesota W 27-22 Home 11/20/2021 Illinois - Home 11/26/2021 Nebraska - Away

Illinois Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Penn State W 20-18 Away 10/30/2021 Rutgers L 20-14 Home 11/6/2021 Minnesota W 14-6 Away 11/20/2021 Iowa - Away 11/27/2021 Northwestern - Home

