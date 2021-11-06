Oct 30, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mar'Keise Irving (4) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten foes meet when the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten) play on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Huntington Bank Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Illinois

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium

Minnesota and Illinois Stats

This year, the Golden Gophers average 5.1 more points per game (28.4) than the Fighting Illini give up (23.3).

The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over eight times this season, four fewer than the Fighting Illini have forced (12).

The Golden Gophers defense has allowed 18.9 points per game this year, close to the same as the 17.6 the Fighting Illini have scored.

This season the Fighting Illini have nine turnovers, two fewer than the Golden Gophers have takeaways (11).

Minnesota Players to Watch

Tanner Morgan has thrown for 1,177 yards (147.1 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 60.8% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Treyson Potts, has carried the ball 112 times for 552 yards (69.0 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Mar'Keise Irving has rushed for 355 yards (44.4 per game) on 66 carries with three touchdowns.

Mike Brown-Stephens' team-high 295 receiving yards (36.9 yards per game) have come on 12 receptions with one touchdown.

Chris Autman-Bell has collected 276 receiving yards (34.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes this year.

Dylan Wright's 12 receptions have netted him 200 yards (25.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Illinois Players to Watch

Artur Sitkowski leads Illinois with 704 passing yards (78.2 ypg) on 74-of-148 passing with six touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Chase Brown, has carried the ball 111 times for 704 yards (78.2 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Josh McCray has racked up 91 carries for 482 yards (53.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Isaiah Williams' team-high 372 receiving yards (41.3 yards per game) have come on 37 receptions with two touchdowns.

Daniel Barker has put together a 158-yard season so far (17.6 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes.

Casey Washington's 15 catches this season have resulted in 142 yards (15.8 ypg).

Minnesota Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Nebraska W 30-23 Home 10/23/2021 Maryland W 34-16 Home 10/30/2021 Northwestern W 41-14 Away 11/6/2021 Illinois - Home 11/13/2021 Iowa - Away 11/20/2021 Indiana - Away 11/27/2021 Wisconsin - Home

Illinois Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Wisconsin L 24-0 Home 10/23/2021 Penn State W 20-18 Away 10/30/2021 Rutgers L 20-14 Home 11/6/2021 Minnesota - Away 11/20/2021 Iowa - Away 11/27/2021 Northwestern - Home

