    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 30, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mar'Keise Irving (4) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 30, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mar'Keise Irving (4) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

    Big Ten foes meet when the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten) play on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Huntington Bank Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Minnesota vs. Illinois

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium
    Minnesota and Illinois Stats

    • This year, the Golden Gophers average 5.1 more points per game (28.4) than the Fighting Illini give up (23.3).
    • The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over eight times this season, four fewer than the Fighting Illini have forced (12).
    • The Golden Gophers defense has allowed 18.9 points per game this year, close to the same as the 17.6 the Fighting Illini have scored.
    • This season the Fighting Illini have nine turnovers, two fewer than the Golden Gophers have takeaways (11).

    Minnesota Players to Watch

    • Tanner Morgan has thrown for 1,177 yards (147.1 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 60.8% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Treyson Potts, has carried the ball 112 times for 552 yards (69.0 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Mar'Keise Irving has rushed for 355 yards (44.4 per game) on 66 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Mike Brown-Stephens' team-high 295 receiving yards (36.9 yards per game) have come on 12 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Chris Autman-Bell has collected 276 receiving yards (34.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes this year.
    • Dylan Wright's 12 receptions have netted him 200 yards (25.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Illinois Players to Watch

    • Artur Sitkowski leads Illinois with 704 passing yards (78.2 ypg) on 74-of-148 passing with six touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Chase Brown, has carried the ball 111 times for 704 yards (78.2 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Josh McCray has racked up 91 carries for 482 yards (53.6 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Isaiah Williams' team-high 372 receiving yards (41.3 yards per game) have come on 37 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Daniel Barker has put together a 158-yard season so far (17.6 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes.
    • Casey Washington's 15 catches this season have resulted in 142 yards (15.8 ypg).

    Minnesota Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Nebraska

    W 30-23

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Maryland

    W 34-16

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Northwestern

    W 41-14

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Home

    Illinois Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 24-0

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Penn State

    W 20-18

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Rutgers

    L 20-14

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Northwestern

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Illinois at Minnesota

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
