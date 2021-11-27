Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Northwestern Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 6, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) runs the ball against Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Braelen Oliver (14) in the third quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 6, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) runs the ball against Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Braelen Oliver (14) in the third quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

    The Illinois Fighting Illini (4-7, 0-0 Big Ten) and Northwestern Wildcats (3-8, 0-0 Big Ten) will meet on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Memorial Stadium, in a clash of Big Ten rivals. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Illinois vs. Northwestern

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Stadium: Memorial Stadium
    Betting Information for Illinois vs. Northwestern

    Illinois vs Northwestern Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Illinois

    -6.5

    44.5

    Illinois and Northwestern Stats

    • This year, the Fighting Illini put up 9.7 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Wildcats give up (27.4).
    • The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four fewer than the Wildcats have forced (15).
    • The Fighting Illini have allowed their opponents to score 22.6 points per game, 5.8 more than the 16.8 the Wildcats are scoring per contest.
    • This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times, five more than the Fighting Illini's takeaways (15).

    Illinois Players to Watch

    • Brandon Peters has 928 passing yards (84.4 ypg) to lead Illinois, completing 52.7% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
    • Chase Brown has carried the ball 157 times for a team-high 896 yards (81.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Josh McCray has collected 507 yards (46.1 per game) on 100 attempts with one touchdown.
    • Isaiah Williams' 412 receiving yards (37.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 40 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Casey Washington has recorded 226 receiving yards (20.5 yards per game), reeling in 19 passes this year.
    • Daniel Barker's 15 grabs have yielded 167 yards (15.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    Northwestern Players to Watch

    • Ryan Hilinski has 855 passing yards (77.7 ypg) to lead Northwestern, completing 54.2% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
    • Evan Hull's team-high 908 rushing yards (82.5 per game) have come on 164 carries, with six touchdowns this year. He's also added 249 yards (22.6 per game) on 31 catches with two touchdowns.
    • This season Andrew Clair has racked up 58 carries for 325 yards (29.5 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Stephon Robinson Jr.'s team-leading 622 receiving yards (56.5 yards per game) have come on 45 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Malik Washington has reeled in 38 passes for 504 yards (45.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

    November
    27
    2021

    Northwestern at Illinois

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
