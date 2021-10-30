Oct 16, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Isaih Pacheco (1) runs with the football in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten) and Illinois Fighting Illini (3-5, 0-0 Big Ten) will meet on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Memorial Stadium, in a clash of Big Ten rivals. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Rutgers

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Betting Information for Rutgers vs. Illinois

Favorite Spread Total Rutgers -1.5 41.5

Rutgers and Illinois Stats

The Scarlet Knights put up just 0.3 more points per game (24.1) than the Fighting Illini give up (23.8).

This year, the Scarlet Knights have six turnovers, six fewer than the Fighting Illini have takeaways (12).

The Scarlet Knights have allowed an average of 22.6 points per game, 4.6 more than the 18.0 the Fighting Illini have scored.

The Fighting Illini have nine giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have 10 takeaways .

Rutgers Players to Watch

Noah Vedral has been a dual threat to lead Rutgers in both passing and rushing. He has 1,267 passing yards (181.0 ypg), completing 63.6% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 183 yards (26.1 ypg) on 65 carries.

The team's top rusher, Isaih Pacheco, has carried the ball 96 times for 338 yards (48.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

Bo Melton's 350 receiving yards (50.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 32 receptions with three touchdowns.

Aron Cruickshank has totaled 244 receiving yards (34.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 20 passes this year.

Shameen Jones' 21 receptions have netted him 212 yards (30.3 ypg).

Illinois Players to Watch

Artur Sitkowski has thrown for 704 yards (88.0 ypg) to lead Illinois, completing 50% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

Chase Brown's team-high 637 rushing yards (79.6 per game) have come on 93 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

This season Josh McCray has racked up 476 yards (59.5 per game) on 87 carries with one touchdown.

Isaiah Williams' team-high 305 receiving yards (38.1 yards per game) have come on 34 receptions with one touchdown.

Donny Navarro has caught 13 passes for 117 yards (14.6 yards per game) this year.

Deuce Spann's four receptions have netted him 117 yards (14.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

