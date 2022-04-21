Skip to main content

How to Watch the Illinois Orange and Blue Spring Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Illinois gives a preview of its 2022 team on Thursday when it hits the field for its annual Orange and Blue spring game.

Illinois takes the field on Thursday for its annual spring game looking to show off the team it hopes can make a jump in 2022.

How to Watch the Illinois Orange and Blue Spring Game in College Football Today:

Game Date: April 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Illinois Orange and Blue Spring Game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Illini had a strange year in 2021. They started 1-4 including losses to UTSA and Maryland but then would alternate wins and losses the rest of the season.

One of those wins was a nine-overtime thriller against No. 7 Penn State. Another was a 14-6 win against No. 20 Minnesota.

They were big wins for the Illini but they still finished the year just 5-7 and missed out on going to a bowl.

They hope 2022 is the year they get back to a bowl game, but it isn't going to be easy. They host a good Virginia team in week three and also must go to Wisconsin in week five.

Two of their division cross-over games are at home against Michigan State and at Michigan. Both of those teams will be competing for the top of the Big Ten West and will be tough to beat.

It will be a tough test for the Illini this year, but last year they showed they could compete with some of the best teams and will look to do it again in 2022.

