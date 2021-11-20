Skip to main content
    November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Illinois State Redbirds vs. Indiana State Sycamores: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 11, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive tackle Jordan Butler (52) tackles Indiana State Sycamores running back Peterson Kerlegrand (9) during the second half at Ryan Field.

    The Illinois State Redbirds (4-6, 0-0 MVFC) host a MVFC showdown against the Indiana State Sycamores (4-6, 0-0 MVFC) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Hancock Stadium. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Illinois State vs. Indiana State

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
    • TV: Marquee Sports Network
    • Stadium: Hancock Stadium
    Betting Information for Illinois State vs. Indiana State

    Illinois State vs Indiana State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Illinois State

    -9.5

    40.5

    Illinois State and Indiana State Stats

    • The Redbirds put up 19.2 points per game, 12.8 fewer than the Sycamores surrender per outing (32.0).
    • The Redbirds have one giveaway this season, while the Sycamores have two takeaways .
    • The Redbirds have allowed an average of 23.1 points per game, 7.1 more than the 16.0 the Sycamores have scored.
    • The Sycamores have turned the ball over one time, one fewer times than the Redbirds have forced turnovers (2).

    Illinois State Players to Watch

    • Jackson Waring has 685 passing yards (68.5 ypg) to lead Illinois State, completing 54.5% of his passes and throwing five touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Cole Mueller, has carried the ball 169 times for 878 yards (87.8 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Pha'Leak Brown has piled up 46 carries for 163 yards (16.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Austin Nagel's 333 receiving yards (33.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 16 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Jabari Khepera has put up a 152-yard season so far (15.2 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes.
    • Kacper Rutkiewicz's eight receptions have netted him 130 yards (13.0 ypg).

    Indiana State Players to Watch

    • Anthony Thompson has 1,326 passing yards (132.6 ypg) to lead Indiana State, completing 61.6% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
    • Peterson Kerlegrand's team-high 769 rushing yards (76.9 per game) have come on 166 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Justin Dinka has rushed for 109 yards (10.9 per game) on 17 carries.
    • Phazione McClurge's 409 receiving yards (40.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 35 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Dante Hendrix has put together a 394-yard season so far (39.4 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 38 passes.
    • Zach Larkin's 27 receptions have netted him 288 yards (28.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

