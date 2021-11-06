Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Illinois State Redbirds vs. Northern Iowa Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 4, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Northern Iowa Panthers quarterback Will McElvain (2) evades the tackle of Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Mike Rose (23) in the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The Illinois State Redbirds (3-5, 0-0 MVFC) host a MVFC showdown against the Northern Iowa Panthers (5-3, 0-0 MVFC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Hancock Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
    • TV: Marquee Sports Network
    • Stadium: Hancock Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Illinois State and Northern Iowa Stats

    • The Redbirds rack up 3.1 more points per game (21.0) than the Panthers give up (17.9).
    • The Redbirds have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (0) this season.
    • The Panthers' average points scored this season (26.5) and the Redbirds' average points allowed (25.9) are within 0.6 points.
    • The Panthers have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Redbirds.

    Illinois State Players to Watch

    • Jackson Waring leads Illinois State with 521 passing yards (65.1 ypg) on 38-of-64 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
    • Cole Mueller's team-high 737 rushing yards (92.1 per game) have come on 117 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Pha'Leak Brown has racked up 163 yards (20.4 per game) on 46 attempts with two touchdowns.
    • Austin Nagel's team-high 269 receiving yards (33.6 yards per game) have come on 11 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Jabari Khepera has put up a 143-yard season so far (17.9 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 12 passes.
    • Kacper Rutkiewicz's eight receptions have netted him 130 yards (16.3 ypg).

    Northern Iowa Players to Watch

    • Theo Day leads Northern Iowa with 1,396 passing yards (174.5 ypg) on 97-of-171 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Dom Williams, has carried the ball 71 times for 412 yards (51.5 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Bradrick Shaw has racked up 75 carries for 353 yards (44.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Isaiah Weston's team-leading 594 receiving yards (74.3 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Quan Hampton has grabbed 39 passes for 430 yards (53.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Deion McShane's 21 catches this season have resulted in 218 yards (27.3 ypg).

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Northern Iowa at Illinois State

    TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

