How to Watch Illinois State Redbirds vs. Northern Iowa Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Illinois State Redbirds (3-5, 0-0 MVFC) host a MVFC showdown against the Northern Iowa Panthers (5-3, 0-0 MVFC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Hancock Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Stadium: Hancock Stadium
- Stadium: Hancock Stadium
Illinois State and Northern Iowa Stats
- The Redbirds rack up 3.1 more points per game (21.0) than the Panthers give up (17.9).
- The Redbirds have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (0) this season.
- The Panthers' average points scored this season (26.5) and the Redbirds' average points allowed (25.9) are within 0.6 points.
- The Panthers have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Redbirds.
Illinois State Players to Watch
- Jackson Waring leads Illinois State with 521 passing yards (65.1 ypg) on 38-of-64 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
- Cole Mueller's team-high 737 rushing yards (92.1 per game) have come on 117 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Pha'Leak Brown has racked up 163 yards (20.4 per game) on 46 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Austin Nagel's team-high 269 receiving yards (33.6 yards per game) have come on 11 receptions with one touchdown.
- Jabari Khepera has put up a 143-yard season so far (17.9 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 12 passes.
- Kacper Rutkiewicz's eight receptions have netted him 130 yards (16.3 ypg).
Northern Iowa Players to Watch
- Theo Day leads Northern Iowa with 1,396 passing yards (174.5 ypg) on 97-of-171 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Dom Williams, has carried the ball 71 times for 412 yards (51.5 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
- This season Bradrick Shaw has racked up 75 carries for 353 yards (44.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Isaiah Weston's team-leading 594 receiving yards (74.3 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Quan Hampton has grabbed 39 passes for 430 yards (53.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Deion McShane's 21 catches this season have resulted in 218 yards (27.3 ypg).
