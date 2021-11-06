Sep 4, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Northern Iowa Panthers quarterback Will McElvain (2) evades the tackle of Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Mike Rose (23) in the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Illinois State Redbirds (3-5, 0-0 MVFC) host a MVFC showdown against the Northern Iowa Panthers (5-3, 0-0 MVFC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Hancock Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Stadium: Hancock Stadium

Illinois State and Northern Iowa Stats

The Redbirds rack up 3.1 more points per game (21.0) than the Panthers give up (17.9).

The Redbirds have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (0) this season.

The Panthers' average points scored this season (26.5) and the Redbirds' average points allowed (25.9) are within 0.6 points.

The Panthers have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Redbirds.

Illinois State Players to Watch

Jackson Waring leads Illinois State with 521 passing yards (65.1 ypg) on 38-of-64 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Cole Mueller's team-high 737 rushing yards (92.1 per game) have come on 117 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

This season Pha'Leak Brown has racked up 163 yards (20.4 per game) on 46 attempts with two touchdowns.

Austin Nagel's team-high 269 receiving yards (33.6 yards per game) have come on 11 receptions with one touchdown.

Jabari Khepera has put up a 143-yard season so far (17.9 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 12 passes.

Kacper Rutkiewicz's eight receptions have netted him 130 yards (16.3 ypg).

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

Theo Day leads Northern Iowa with 1,396 passing yards (174.5 ypg) on 97-of-171 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dom Williams, has carried the ball 71 times for 412 yards (51.5 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Bradrick Shaw has racked up 75 carries for 353 yards (44.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Isaiah Weston's team-leading 594 receiving yards (74.3 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with five touchdowns.

Quan Hampton has grabbed 39 passes for 430 yards (53.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Deion McShane's 21 catches this season have resulted in 218 yards (27.3 ypg).

