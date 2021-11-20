Illinois looks to keep its slim bowl game odds alive when it travels to No. 17 Iowa on Saturday afternoon in this college football matchup.

Illinois, after starting the season 1–4, has won three of its last five to give the Fighting Illini a shot at becoming bowl eligible if they can win their last two games. First, they need to go into Iowa and upset the No. 17 Hawkeyes before facing rival Northwestern in their last game.

How to Watch Illinois at Iowa Today:

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream the Illinois at Iowa game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Illini are coming off a bye after upsetting Minnesota 14–6. That was their second big upset on the year after they beat Penn State 20–18 in nine overtimes a month ago.

On Saturday, they will look to do it again with a win against an Iowa team coming off its own big win against Minnesota last weekend.

The win was the second in a row for the Hawkeyes after they lost two straight. The win also kept Iowa alive in the Big Ten West Division race. They are currently tied with Wisconsin, but the Badgers have the tiebreaker due to their head-to-head win over the Hawkeyes.

If Iowa can win its last two games and the Badgers lose once the Hawkeyes will head to the Big Ten Championship game.

First, they need to make sure they take care of upset-minded Illinois at home.

Regional restrictions may apply.