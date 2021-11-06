How to Watch Illinois at Minnesota

Minnesota goes for its fifth straight win on Saturday afternoon when it hosts Illinois.

Illinois heads north to Minnesota looking to get back in the win column after dropping a tough 20-14 game to Rutgers on Saturday.

How to Watch Nebraska at Minnesota in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The loss to Rutgers was disappointing for the Illini after they were coming off a big upset of Penn State the week before. Illinois led 14-10 at halftime but got shut out in the second half and gave up 10 in the fourth to lose the game.

The Illini thought they had possibly turned a corner with their win against the Nittany Lions but couldn't keep up the momentum in their loss.

On Saturday, they will look to snap a four-game winning streak for the Gophers and knock them out of first place in the West Division of the Big Ten.

Minnesota has been playing great football since their upset loss to Bowling Green earlier this year. The Gophers have won four straight with all victories coming in the Big Ten. The wins have them a game ahead on Wisconsin, Purdue and Iowa in conference standings.

The Gophers still have games against Iowa and Wisconsin, but they need to make sure they take care of Illinois on Saturday before they look ahead.

