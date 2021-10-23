How to Watch Illinois at Penn State:

Illinois looks to hand Penn State its second straight loss when the Illini visit Happy Valley on Saturday.

Bret Bielema's return to the Big Ten hasn't gone according to plan yet. The Illini did upset Nebraska in their first game of the year, but they have won just one game since.

The Illini have struggled since that first game, but they have had a couple of close calls. They lost a lead late in their game with Maryland and did the same thing in a close 13-9 loss to Purdue the next week.

Illinois picked up its second win three weeks ago when it beat Charlotte 24-14, but the team couldn't keep up the momentum and lost to Wisconsin 24-0 in its last game.

The Illini come off their bye week, and they will need to be at their best Saturday as they play No. 7 Penn State.

The Nittany Lions are also coming off a well-timed bye week. They lost their last game at Iowa after being in control for most of the game. They lost starting quarterback Sean Clifford to injury and couldn't move the ball against a stingy Hawkeye defense.

The Nittany Lions still have a lot to play for, as they could win the very competitive Big Ten East. Penn State will need to make sure it doesn't look past the Illini to its monster game with Ohio State next week.

