    • October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Indiana Hoosiers vs. Maryland Terrapins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) and safety Lathan Ransom (12) tackle Indiana Hoosiers running back Stephen Carr (5) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Ohio State Buckeyes At Indiana Hoosiers

    The Maryland Terrapins (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) host a Big Ten clash against the Indiana Hoosiers (2-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Maryland vs. Indiana

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Stadium: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Maryland and Indiana Stats

    • The Terrapins rack up just 2.7 fewer points per game (28.0) than the Hoosiers allow (30.7).
    • The Terrapins have turned the ball over 13 times this season, five more turnovers than the Hoosiers have forced (8).
    • The Hoosiers have averaged 9.6 fewer points per game this year (20.1) than the Terrapins have allowed (29.7).
    • The Hoosiers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Terrapins have forced (7).

    Maryland Players to Watch

    • Taulia Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,965 yards (280.7 ypg) to lead Maryland, completing 71.1% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
    • Tayon Fleet-Davis has carried the ball 63 times for a team-high 359 yards (51.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 145 yards (20.7 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Challen Faamatau has collected 153 yards (21.9 per game) on 24 attempts.
    • Dontay Demus Jr.'s 507 receiving yards (72.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 28 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Rakim Jarrett has put up a 375-yard season so far (53.6 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 26 passes.
    • Jeshaun Jones has hauled in 18 grabs for 224 yards (32.0 ypg) this season.

    Indiana Players to Watch

    • Michael Penix Jr. has 939 passing yards (134.1 ypg) to lead Indiana, completing 53.7% of his passes and throwing four touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Stephen Carr, has carried the ball 131 times for 452 yards (64.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Davion Ervin-Poindexter has taken 14 carries for 104 yards (14.9 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Ty Fryfogle's 367 receiving yards (52.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 34 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Peyton Hendershot has hauled in 28 passes for 335 yards (47.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Miles Marshall's 13 receptions are good enough for 172 yards (24.6 ypg).

    Maryland Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/1/2021

    Iowa

    L 51-14

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Ohio State

    L 66-17

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Minnesota

    L 34-16

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Penn State

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Home

    Indiana Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/2/2021

    Penn State

    L 24-0

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Michigan State

    L 20-15

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Ohio State

    L 54-7

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Indiana at Maryland

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17014136
    College Football

