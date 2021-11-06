Oct 30, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Stephen Carr (5) runs in between Maryland Terrapins defenders during the second half at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will clash with a fellow Big Ten squad when they welcome in the Indiana Hoosiers (2-6, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Michigan Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Indiana

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Michigan Stadium

Michigan and Indiana Stats

The Wolverines average 5.5 more points per game (37.1) than the Hoosiers give up (31.6).

The Wolverines have turned the ball over six times this season, two fewer than the Hoosiers have forced (8).

The Hoosiers have scored 22.0 points per game this season, 4.9 more than the Wolverines have given up.

This season the Hoosiers have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Wolverines have forced 12 turnovers.

Michigan Players to Watch

Cade McNamara has thrown for 1,498 yards (187.3 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 63.2% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

Blake Corum has carried the ball 129 times for a team-high 774 yards (96.8 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 20 catches for 137 yards (17.1 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Hassan Haskins has rushed for 661 yards (82.6 per game) on 138 carries with 10 touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson's 348 receiving yards (43.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions with three touchdowns.

Erick All has put up a 255-yard season so far (31.9 receiving yards per game), hauling in 26 passes.

Daylen Baldwin's 12 receptions have turned into 219 yards (27.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Indiana Players to Watch

Michael Penix Jr. has 939 passing yards (117.4 ypg) to lead Indiana, completing 53.7% of his passes and throwing four touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Stephen Carr, has carried the ball 152 times for 588 yards (73.5 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Davion Ervin-Poindexter has piled up 19 carries for 128 yards (16.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Ty Fryfogle's 445 receiving yards (55.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 38 receptions and one touchdown.

Peyton Hendershot has put together a 441-yard season so far (55.1 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 34 passes.

Miles Marshall's 14 grabs have yielded 213 yards (26.6 ypg).

Michigan Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Nebraska W 32-29 Away 10/23/2021 Northwestern W 33-7 Home 10/30/2021 Michigan State L 37-33 Away 11/6/2021 Indiana - Home 11/13/2021 Penn State - Away 11/20/2021 Maryland - Away 11/27/2021 Ohio State - Home

Indiana Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Michigan State L 20-15 Home 10/23/2021 Ohio State L 54-7 Home 10/30/2021 Maryland L 38-35 Away 11/6/2021 Michigan - Away 11/13/2021 Rutgers - Home 11/20/2021 Minnesota - Home 11/27/2021 Purdue - Away

