    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Indiana Hoosiers vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 13, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Donaven McCulley (0) is sacked by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Christian Izien (0) and Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Max Melton (16) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. The Scarlet Knights won 38-3. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-4, 0-0 Big Ten) are on the road for a Big Ten showdown versus the Indiana Hoosiers (2-8, 0-0 Big Ten) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Indiana vs. Minnesota

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Stadium: Memorial Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Indiana

    Minnesota vs Indiana Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Minnesota

    -7.5

    43.5

    Minnesota and Indiana Stats

    • The Golden Gophers average 25.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer than the Hoosiers give up per contest (32).
    • This year, the Golden Gophers have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Hoosiers' takeaways (9).
    • The Golden Gophers have allowed 19.2 points per game this season, close to the same amount as the 18.6 the Hoosiers have scored.
    • The Hoosiers have turned the ball over seven more times (19 total) than the Golden Gophers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

    Minnesota Players to Watch

    • Tanner Morgan leads Minnesota with 1,540 passing yards (154 ypg) on 116-of-201 passing with seven touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.
    • Treyson Potts has carried the ball 112 times for a team-high 552 yards (55.2 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Ky Thomas has taken 101 carries for 520 yards (52 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Chris Autman-Bell's 409 receiving yards (40.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 29 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Mike Brown-Stephens has totaled 369 receiving yards (36.9 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 19 passes this year.
    • Dylan Wright has hauled in 14 catches for 246 yards (24.6 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    Indiana Players to Watch

    • Michael Penix Jr. leads Indiana with 939 passing yards (93.9 ypg) on 87-of-162 passing with four touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.
    • Stephen Carr has carried the ball 155 times for a team-high 600 yards (60 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Davion Ervin-Poindexter has taken 30 carries for 162 yards (16.2 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Ty Fryfogle's 496 receiving yards (49.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 43 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Peyton Hendershot has put up a 486-yard season so far (48.6 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 39 passes.
    • Miles Marshall's 19 catches have netted him 269 yards (26.9 ypg).

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Minnesota at Indiana

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
