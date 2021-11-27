Skip to main content
    November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Indiana Hoosiers vs. Purdue Boilermakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 20, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Jeremy Meiser (54) tackles Purdue Boilermakers running back Zander Horvath (40) during the second quarter at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

    The Purdue Boilermakers (7-4, 0-0 Big Ten) will face a familiar opponent as they host the Indiana Hoosiers (2-9, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium, in a Big Ten showdown. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Purdue vs. Indiana

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Purdue and Indiana Stats

    • This year, the Boilermakers rack up 6.3 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Hoosiers surrender (32.3).
    • This year, the Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times, six more than the Hoosiers' takeaways (9).
    • The average points scored by the Hoosiers this season, 18.2, is 3.5 fewer than the 21.7 the Boilermakers have given up per game.
    • The Hoosiers have turned the ball over 21 times this season, six more turnovers than the Boilermakers have forced (15).

    Purdue Players to Watch

    • Aidan O'Connell has thrown for 2,900 yards (263.6 ypg) to lead Purdue, completing 72.7% of his passes and collecting 19 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, King Doerue, has carried the ball 121 times for 439 yards (39.9 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Zander Horvath has rushed for 213 yards (19.4 per game) on 59 carries with two touchdowns.
    • David Bell's team-high 1,207 receiving yards (109.7 yards per game) have come on 87 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Milton Wright has put together a 679-yard season so far (61.7 receiving yards per game) with seven touchdowns, hauling in 51 passes.
    • Jackson Anthrop's 44 grabs are good enough for 433 yards (39.4 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    Indiana Players to Watch

    • Michael Penix Jr. has thrown for 939 yards (85.4 ypg) to lead Indiana, completing 53.7% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
    • Stephen Carr's team-high 600 rushing yards (54.5 per game) have come on 155 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Davion Ervin-Poindexter has rushed for 179 yards (16.3 per game) on 36 carries with one touchdown.
    • Ty Fryfogle's 493 receiving yards (44.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 44 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Peyton Hendershot has put up a 486-yard season so far (44.2 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 39 passes.
    • Miles Marshall's 19 catches are good enough for 269 yards (24.5 ypg).

    Purdue Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Michigan State

    W 40-29

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Ohio State

    L 59-31

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Northwestern

    W 32-14

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Home

    Indiana Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Michigan

    L 29-7

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Rutgers

    L 38-3

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Minnesota

    L 35-14

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Indiana at Purdue

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
