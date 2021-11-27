Publish date:
How to Watch Indiana Hoosiers vs. Purdue Boilermakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Purdue Boilermakers (7-4, 0-0 Big Ten) will face a familiar opponent as they host the Indiana Hoosiers (2-9, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium, in a Big Ten showdown. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Purdue vs. Indiana
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium
Purdue and Indiana Stats
- This year, the Boilermakers rack up 6.3 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Hoosiers surrender (32.3).
- This year, the Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times, six more than the Hoosiers' takeaways (9).
- The average points scored by the Hoosiers this season, 18.2, is 3.5 fewer than the 21.7 the Boilermakers have given up per game.
- The Hoosiers have turned the ball over 21 times this season, six more turnovers than the Boilermakers have forced (15).
Purdue Players to Watch
- Aidan O'Connell has thrown for 2,900 yards (263.6 ypg) to lead Purdue, completing 72.7% of his passes and collecting 19 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, King Doerue, has carried the ball 121 times for 439 yards (39.9 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Zander Horvath has rushed for 213 yards (19.4 per game) on 59 carries with two touchdowns.
- David Bell's team-high 1,207 receiving yards (109.7 yards per game) have come on 87 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Milton Wright has put together a 679-yard season so far (61.7 receiving yards per game) with seven touchdowns, hauling in 51 passes.
- Jackson Anthrop's 44 grabs are good enough for 433 yards (39.4 ypg) and four touchdowns.
Indiana Players to Watch
- Michael Penix Jr. has thrown for 939 yards (85.4 ypg) to lead Indiana, completing 53.7% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
- Stephen Carr's team-high 600 rushing yards (54.5 per game) have come on 155 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Davion Ervin-Poindexter has rushed for 179 yards (16.3 per game) on 36 carries with one touchdown.
- Ty Fryfogle's 493 receiving yards (44.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 44 receptions with one touchdown.
- Peyton Hendershot has put up a 486-yard season so far (44.2 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 39 passes.
- Miles Marshall's 19 catches are good enough for 269 yards (24.5 ypg).
Purdue Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/6/2021
Michigan State
W 40-29
Home
11/13/2021
Ohio State
L 59-31
Away
11/20/2021
Northwestern
W 32-14
Away
11/27/2021
Indiana
-
Home
Indiana Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/6/2021
Michigan
L 29-7
Away
11/13/2021
Rutgers
L 38-3
Home
11/20/2021
Minnesota
L 35-14
Home
11/27/2021
Purdue
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
27
2021
Indiana at Purdue
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
