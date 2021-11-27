Nov 20, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Jeremy Meiser (54) tackles Purdue Boilermakers running back Zander Horvath (40) during the second quarter at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The Purdue Boilermakers (7-4, 0-0 Big Ten) will face a familiar opponent as they host the Indiana Hoosiers (2-9, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium, in a Big Ten showdown. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Indiana

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Purdue and Indiana Stats

This year, the Boilermakers rack up 6.3 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Hoosiers surrender (32.3).

This year, the Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times, six more than the Hoosiers' takeaways (9).

The average points scored by the Hoosiers this season, 18.2, is 3.5 fewer than the 21.7 the Boilermakers have given up per game.

The Hoosiers have turned the ball over 21 times this season, six more turnovers than the Boilermakers have forced (15).

Purdue Players to Watch

Aidan O'Connell has thrown for 2,900 yards (263.6 ypg) to lead Purdue, completing 72.7% of his passes and collecting 19 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, King Doerue, has carried the ball 121 times for 439 yards (39.9 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Zander Horvath has rushed for 213 yards (19.4 per game) on 59 carries with two touchdowns.

David Bell's team-high 1,207 receiving yards (109.7 yards per game) have come on 87 receptions with five touchdowns.

Milton Wright has put together a 679-yard season so far (61.7 receiving yards per game) with seven touchdowns, hauling in 51 passes.

Jackson Anthrop's 44 grabs are good enough for 433 yards (39.4 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Indiana Players to Watch

Michael Penix Jr. has thrown for 939 yards (85.4 ypg) to lead Indiana, completing 53.7% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

Stephen Carr's team-high 600 rushing yards (54.5 per game) have come on 155 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

This season Davion Ervin-Poindexter has rushed for 179 yards (16.3 per game) on 36 carries with one touchdown.

Ty Fryfogle's 493 receiving yards (44.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 44 receptions with one touchdown.

Peyton Hendershot has put up a 486-yard season so far (44.2 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 39 passes.

Miles Marshall's 19 catches are good enough for 269 yards (24.5 ypg).

Purdue Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Michigan State W 40-29 Home 11/13/2021 Ohio State L 59-31 Away 11/20/2021 Northwestern W 32-14 Away 11/27/2021 Indiana - Home

Indiana Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Michigan L 29-7 Away 11/13/2021 Rutgers L 38-3 Home 11/20/2021 Minnesota L 35-14 Home 11/27/2021 Purdue - Away

