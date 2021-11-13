Nov 6, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Donaven McCulley (0) in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Hoosiers (2-7, 0-0 Big Ten) meet a fellow Big Ten foe when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Rutgers

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Indiana vs. Rutgers

Favorite Spread Total Indiana -7 42.5

Indiana and Rutgers Stats

This year, the Hoosiers put up 4.6 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Scarlet Knights give up (24.9).

The Hoosiers have turned the ball over two more times (13 total) than the Scarlet Knights have forced a turnover (11) this season.

The Scarlet Knights' average points scored this year, 21.3, is 10.0 fewer than the 31.3 the Hoosiers are giving up.

The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Hoosiers have forced (9).

Indiana Players to Watch

Michael Penix Jr. has thrown for 939 yards (104.3 ypg) to lead Indiana, completing 53.7% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

Stephen Carr's team-high 600 rushing yards (66.7 per game) have come on 155 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

This season Davion Ervin-Poindexter has racked up 25 carries for 151 yards (16.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Peyton Hendershot's team-high 475 receiving yards (52.8 yards per game) have come on 37 receptions with four touchdowns.

Ty Fryfogle has put up a 445-yard season so far (49.4 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 38 passes.

Miles Marshall's 15 receptions have netted him 221 yards (24.6 ypg).

Rutgers Players to Watch

Noah Vedral leads Rutgers with 1,486 passing yards (165.1 ypg) on 144-of-235 passing with seven touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 228 rushing yards (25.3 ypg) on 76 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Isaih Pacheco's team-high 484 rushing yards (53.8 per game) have come on 126 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

Bo Melton's 469 receiving yards (52.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 43 receptions with three touchdowns.

Shameen Jones has caught 27 passes for 266 yards (29.6 yards per game) this year.

Aron Cruickshank's 20 catches have netted him 244 yards (27.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

