Indiana State vs. Illinois State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

Sep 11, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Indiana State Sycamores running back Justin Dinka (27) plays against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Illinois State Redbirds (4-6, 0-0 MVFC) meet a fellow MVFC opponent when they host the Indiana State Sycamores (4-6, 0-0 MVFC) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Hancock Stadium. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Illinois State vs. Indiana State

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Stadium: Hancock Stadium

Illinois State and Indiana State Stats

This year, the Redbirds score 12.8 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Sycamores allow (32.0).

The Redbirds have turned the ball over one time this season, one fewer than the Sycamores have forced (2).

The average points scored by the Sycamores this season, 16.0, is 7.1 fewer than the 23.1 the Redbirds have given up per game.

The Sycamores have one giveaway this season, while the Redbirds have two takeaways .

Illinois State Players to Watch

Jackson Waring leads Illinois State with 685 passing yards (68.5 ypg) on 54-of-99 passing with five touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Cole Mueller has carried the ball 169 times for a team-high 878 yards (87.8 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Pha'Leak Brown has rushed for 163 yards (16.3 per game) on 46 carries with two touchdowns.

Austin Nagel's team-leading 333 receiving yards (33.3 yards per game) have come on 16 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jabari Khepera has caught 13 passes for 152 yards (15.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kacper Rutkiewicz's eight catches have netted him 130 yards (13.0 ypg).

Indiana State Players to Watch

Anthony Thompson leads Indiana State with 1,326 passing yards (132.6 ypg) on 135-of-219 passing with eight touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Peterson Kerlegrand's team-high 769 rushing yards (76.9 per game) have come on 166 carries, with five touchdowns this year.

This season Justin Dinka has piled up 109 yards (10.9 per game) on 17 carries.

Phazione McClurge's 409 receiving yards (40.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 35 receptions with three touchdowns.

Dante Hendrix has racked up 394 receiving yards (39.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 38 passes this year.

Zach Larkin's 27 catches this season have resulted in 288 yards (28.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Illinois State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Western Illinois L 38-31 Away 11/6/2021 Northern Iowa W 17-10 Home 11/13/2021 North Dakota L 14-7 Away 11/20/2021 Indiana State - Home

Indiana State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Youngstown State W 28-17 Home 10/30/2021 North Dakota State L 44-2 Away 11/13/2021 Southern Illinois L 47-21 Home 11/20/2021 Illinois State - Away

