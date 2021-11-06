How to Watch Indiana at Michigan

Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan Wolverines: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Michigan looks to rebound from its first loss of the year when it hosts Indiana on Saturday night.
    A season full of hope has quickly fallen apart for Indiana as it has lost four straight games after a 2-2 start. The Hoosiers have had one of the toughest schedules in the country, and it has taken its toll.

    Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    Live stream the Indiana at Michigan game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Indiana has played five ranked teams this year and has not been able to pick up a win against any of them. It got even worse last Saturday when it dropped a game to a Maryland team that had been struggling.

    It doesn't get any easier for the Hoosiers on Saturday when they head to the Big House to play a Michigan team that is 7-1 on the year.

    The Wolverines will host the Hoosiers looking to bounce back after dropping a tough 37-33 game to their rival Michigan State last Saturday. Michigan led by as many as 16 points in the game but couldn't stop the Spartans late in the loss.

    Michigan will also be trying to avenge a loss to the Hoosiers last year. It was the first win for Indiana against the Wolverines since 1987. Michigan had won 24 straight before its loss last season.

    Michigan is a different team this year and the Hoosiers are without starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr., so the Wolverines are big favorites. Look for the Wolverines to come out ready to play as they try and erase the memory of their loss to Michigan State.

