Indiana and Purdue battle on Saturday for the Old Oaken Bucket and state bragging rights in college football.

Indiana wraps up its season on Saturday when it travels to rival Purdue looking to finish a disappointing season with an upset win. The Hoosiers entered the season with a lot of expectations, but injuries and a brutal schedule derailed them.

How to Watch Indiana at Purdue Today:

Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Indiana at Purdue game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Indiana heads into its annual rivalry game with Purdue having lost seven straight and looking for a way to end on a high note.

Purdue, on the other hand, has had a good season to the surprise of many. The Boilermakers pulled off upsets of Iowa and Michigan State, both of which were ranked in the top five at the time, and have a chance to finish tied for the Big Ten West title; although they can't earn the berth to the Big Ten championship game due to tiebreakers.

Purdue can finish 8-4 and win back the Old Oaken Bucket for the first time since 2018. The Boilermakers have won the Bucket just twice in the last seven times they have played the Hoosiers.

This rivalry has produced some great games over the years, and despite the struggles from Indiana this year it still should be a fun one to watch.

Regional restrictions may apply.